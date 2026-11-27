Markets in Toronto and New York finished a volatile week with strong gains, led by Nvidia and Big Tech after the surprise return of CEO Jensen Huang. The S&P/TSX composite rose 412.99 points while the Dow gained 591.99 points.

Markets in Toronto and New York capped off a roller-coaster week with a strong finish, with Big Tech leading Friday's gains after powering earlier losses.

Wall Street began the week with a roaring rally driven by the surprise return of Jensen Huang as CEO of Nvidia. Less than two weeks earlier the artificial intelligence chip giant announced Huang had resigned from the top job after admitting to an affair with a suspected Chinese spy. Markets saw sharp drops following news of his departure. Nvidia and a handful of other major tech companies have outsized influence on markets.

Also read 2026-27 PWHL team preview: New York Sirens

Nvidia Share Swings Sway Market Indices

Swings in the share price of one such name can sway an entire index up or down. Nvidia makes up close to six per cent of the S&P 500 index, noted Kevin Burkett, portfolio manager at Victoria-based Burkett Asset Management. Idiosyncratic issues around a single name can drive entire markets, and that is what happened in the last week, Burkett said.

Advertisement

Nvidia spiked 31.5 per cent on Monday, its biggest gain in more than two decades, when Huang's brief exile abruptly ended. The stock then retreated somewhat over the following days. On Friday, a shortened trading day in the United States after being closed Thursday for Thanksgiving, Nvidia was back up 0.8 per cent. Microsoft, Broadcom, Amazon and Anthropic also saw gains.

Even names that have incredible accelerating fundamentals and enormous business tailwinds can still deliver unknowns, Burkett said of the Nvidia volatility. He added that people buying and selling shares of Nvidia in the weeks leading up to those announcements were probably not thinking about whether Jensen's status as CEO was a risk. In Toronto, the S&P/TSX composite index was up 412.99 points at 34,839.87. The information technology subindex was among the biggest gainers, along with base metals.

Investors Watch Black Friday And Interest Rates

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 591.99 points at 50,774.94. The S&P 500 index was up 114.71 points at 7,297.49, while the Nasdaq composite was up 543.70 at 24,129.50 points. There will certainly be investors looking for clues in Black Friday sales data and Cyber Monday sales data as to the health of the consumers, Burkett said.

But the direction of interest rates is likely to be a bigger story when it comes to the broader economy, he said, adding he expects hikes on both sides of the border. The Canadian dollar traded for 70.19 cents US compared with 70.21 cents US on Thursday. The February gold contract was up US$103.90 at US$3,668.50 an ounce.