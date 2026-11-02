Police in Durham, Toronto, Peel, Hamilton investigate needles found in Halloween candy

Multiple police forces across Ontario and Quebec are investigating reports of sewing needles and pins concealed in Halloween candy, with no injuries reported so far.

Police in Durham, Toronto, Peel, and Hamilton are investigating separate reports of sewing needles found in Halloween candy, according to statements from the involved police services.

Durham Police Investigate Tampered Candy Reports

The investigations span several municipalities across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond. No injuries have been reported in any of the cases so far. Durham Regional Police Service said they received a single report about tampered candy found in Oshawa, near Ritson Road North and Taunton Road. In a public safety alert, police said officers canvassed that area on Sunday.

Also read Toronto father finds needles and pins in five Halloween treats as police investigate

The report involved candy that had been tampered with in that specific location. Peel Regional Police told CP24 they received one report of a sewing needle being discovered inside a sealed Halloween candy bar in Mississauga on Sunday. They said no similar incidents have been reported to date. The investigation into that single report is ongoing.

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Toronto police are investigating two separate cases. On Sunday, police told CP24 they were investigating one report of Halloween candy that had been tampered with in the Upper Beach neighbourhood but had not confirmed a broader public safety concern. On Monday, Toronto police said they received a second report of Halloween candy that had been tampered with.

A media officer said a small needle was found in a treat that was picked up somewhere near Leslie Street and Gerrard Street East on Halloween night. No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing, said Const. Ashley Visser. She said in an email, If residents have concerns about candy collected while trick-or-treating, we encourage them to inspect it carefully.

Toronto Resident Finds Sewing Needles In Candy

If anything unusual or concerning is found, please contact police. Toronto resident Barry Horn told CP24 he initially discovered objects inside a KitKat bar and a Tunnock's caramel wafer biscuit while checking his children's candy in the morning. By late evening, he had found three more affected treats, including in Cadbury and Snickers products. Horn said his family visited several streets in the surrounding area, including Enderby and Norwood roads, and Kimberley, Benlamond, and Osborne avenues.

Horn said, My son opened up a Kit Kat and broke it open and found a needle inside it, like a sewing needle. A second object was discovered inside a Tunnock's caramel wafer biscuit after his daughter noticed a magnet sticking to the treat. CP24 has also received video showing Horn using a magnet to identify one of the additional affected treats before opening it on camera and revealing a pin concealed inside the chocolate.

Horn said the sharp objects were hidden within the candy and were not visible from the outside of the packaging. He said, She had the magnet, and it was kind of sticking… and then when I opened it up, that's when we saw a pin. Horn said the family then went through the candy one piece at a time, checking each treat.

Hamilton Police Search For Needle In Chocolate Bars

Video footage provided to CP24 by Barry Horn shows a needle that he says he discovered inside a candy bar given to one of his children during Halloween. In Hamilton, police said they are investigating a report of sewing needles found inside Halloween chocolate bars on the Mountain and are urging parents and caregivers to check their children's candy.

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Hamilton Police Service said on Monday officers responded to a residence near Upper Ottawa Street and Mohawk Road after a parent reported finding needles in candy their children had collected while trick-or-treating. The affected chocolate bars included Aero, KitKat, and Caramilk. Hamilton Police Service said in a news release, Police believe the candy may have been collected along Limeridge Road, between Upper Ottawa Street and Upper Kenilworth Avenue, on either side of the street.

They added, If you find anything suspicious, do not consume or discard it. Keep the candy and packaging and contact police. This investigation is ongoing and anyone with further information is asked to contact the Division 30 Staff Sergeant at 905-546-3886. Police across the region are reminding parents to be vigilant after needles were found in GTA candy.

Quebec Police Investigate Metal Pins In Chocolate

The public safety alerts are aimed at ensuring residents inspect treats carefully. In Quebec, provincial police are investigating two reports of needles and metal pins found in chocolate. The Sûreté du Québec told CTV News the two incidents occurred in Drummondville, in the Centre-du-Québec region, and Saint-Marcel, in the Chaudière-Appalaches region. No injuries have been reported in those cases either.

The investigations are ongoing across all jurisdictions. Police encourage anyone who finds suspicious items in Halloween candy to contact their local police service. They also advise keeping the candy and packaging intact for investigation purposes. Parents and caregivers are urged to inspect all candy collected during trick-or-treating.

Any unusual or concerning findings should be reported to police immediately. The safety of children remains the top priority for all involved police services.