Toronto Accessible Taxi Fleet Shrinking as Beck Warns of Crisis

Beck Taxi warns its accessible fleet will drop to five vehicles by 2027. Residents like Jennifer Conroy describe the impact of this decline on daily life and employment in Toronto.

Residents with disabilities in Toronto are reporting severe difficulties securing reliable wheelchair- accessible transport ation, a situation exacerbated by warnings from Beck Taxi that its accessible fleet will collapse to merely five vehicles by March 2027. This dramatic reduction from approximately 200 accessible taxis in the 2015-2016 period has left many commuters feeling stranded and unable to meet professional or personal obligations. Jennifer Conroy, a resident of the Distillery District who relies on a wheelchair, states that the lack of available accessible taxis directly threatens her employment and ability to maintain independence.

The Mechanism of the Transport Decline

Beck Taxi executive Kristine Hubbard explained that the drastic reduction in fleet size is driven by a combination of driver retirements and a lack of financial incentive to maintain specialized vehicles. Many drivers who previously operated accessible taxis have either retired, switched to standard vehicles, or left the industry entirely due to the high costs associated with these conversions. The initial licensing system introduced by the city in 2014 required individual drivers to invest approximately $75,000 in accessible vehicles, a cost that has since risen to between $100,000 and $130,000. Because these expenses are borne solely by the driver without sufficient replacement support, many have opted out of the accessible fleet.

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Stakeholder Views on City Funding and Costs

Hubbard argues that the City of Toronto has not done enough to replace aging vehicles, despite taking responsibility for collecting and directing industry funds in 2020. In response, the City of Toronto stated it has provided more than $7.6 million in direct funding to taxi owners and drivers through its Accessibility Fund Program since 2020. A spokesperson noted that the city increased its one-time grant for newly converted accessible vehicles from $25,000 to $55,000 in July 2026, alongside an annual incentive of up to $5,000. The program aims to support up to 100 accessible vehicle conversions, with seven grants issued and 36 applications currently under review.

Real-World Impact on Daily Commutes

For commuters like Jennifer Conroy, the theoretical funding discussions do not alleviate the immediate crisis of getting to work on time. Conroy recounts instances where accessible taxis failed to arrive, forcing her to use alternative services like Lyft to attend meetings. She describes a scenario where a scheduled Wheel-Trans trip fell through, requiring her to wait approximately two hours for another ride. When she needed urgent transportation, she was able to secure a vehicle almost immediately through an app, highlighting the inefficiency of the current subsidized system compared to private on-demand options.

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Conroy also noted that passengers are often told they must book accessible taxis about an hour in advance, with waits extending even longer during peak times. She emphasized that wheelchair users do not have extra time to wait around, and the declining fleet unnecessarily puts their lives on hold. The stress of these logistical failures extends beyond mere inconvenience, affecting job security and social participation for a vulnerable demographic that lacks viable alternatives to standard sedans.

Future Concerns and Alternative Options

Looking ahead, industry leaders are concerned about the adequacy of emerging technologies to fill the gap left by the shrinking traditional fleet. Kristine Hubbard questioned whether autonomous vehicles from companies like Waymo would be capable of accommodating passengers who use wheelchairs. She specifically doubted whether driverless cars would be able to fold wheelchairs into trunks or secure them safely inside the vehicle, warning that the most vulnerable residents are the ones who will suffer most from these technological limitations.

Darren Parberry, a resident of the Keelesdale neighbourhood, offered a contrasting perspective on customer service when access is available. He described experiences with accessible taxis as phenomenal, indicating that the issue is primarily one of availability rather than service quality. However, Parberry acknowledged that the overall scarcity of these vehicles makes reliable travel difficult. City staff have stated they continue to assess additional measures to increase on-demand wheelchair-accessible service, remaining engaged with industry stakeholders and the accessibility community to resolve this ongoing shortage.