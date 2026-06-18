Toromont's $1 Billion Power Systems Orders Boost Outlook; Analyst Raises Target as BlackBerry's GEM Valuation Questions Emerge

Toromont Industries secures $1 billion in firm orders for its Power Systems business, including the AVL platform, leading an analyst to raise revenue and earnings forecasts for 2026-2027. Separately, BlackBerry's significant share price rally on enthusiasm for its General Embedded Market segment prompts an analyst to stress the need for visible growth inflection and detailed backlog metrics to sustain its re-rated valuation.

Toromont Industries Limited ( TIH ) has achieved a significant milestone with its Power Systems business securing firm orders totaling $1 billion. This substantial order book has been positively received by investors, prompting analyst Paul Khan of RBC Dominion Securities to raise his revenue and earnings projections for the company through 2026 and 2027.

Khan emphasized that the scale of these orders greatly strengthens the medium- to long-term outlook for the Power Systems segment, which includes the recently acquired AVL business. This development aligns with key catalysts identified in prior investor discussions: improved growth at AVL and potential capacity expansions. The first-quarter results for 2026 already showed explosive growth, with Power Systems bookings increasing by 231% year-over-year. AVL is believed to constitute a major portion of the $770 million backlog within the Equipment Group.

Toromont exited Q1/26 with a record total backlog of $1.7 billion, with the Equipment Group accounting for $1.4 billion of that sum, a 39.7% increase from the prior year. The company has been actively expanding its AVL footprint. After acquiring a 60% stake in AVL in February 2025 for approximately $80 million, Toromont increased its ownership to 80% by the end of Q1/26, paying an additional $71 million for the incremental stake.

Management provided updates on facility utilization at the RBC Canadian Industrials Conference: the original Hamilton facility is operating at full capacity, while the Charlotte, North Carolina facility-acquired in Q2/25 for $60 million-exited Q1/26 at about 50% utilization, with production set to ramp throughout 2026. The company is also evaluating further efficiencies at its existing Hamilton and Charlotte sites and is acquiring land for a third facility in the Hamilton area, a project expected to require higher capital expenditure and a longer timeline compared to the Charlotte expansion.

In response to the strong outlook, Khan lifted his price target for Toromont shares to $256 from $234, maintaining an "outperform" rating. This compares to the Street's average target of $224. He noted that while today's announcement is clearly positive for revenue and earnings, many details still require clarification.

Key questions for the next reporting cycle (Q2/26) include the capital expenditure and timeline for the new Hamilton facility, the product mix within the $1 billion new orders (power generation versus AVL), the delivery cadence for late 2026 and 2027, and any potential inefficiencies during the ramp-up phases. In separate commentary, BlackBerry Limited's dramatic 131% share price rally since its Q4 results has led to a substantial re-rating of its valuation.

Analyst Paul Treiber of RBC Dominion Securities acknowledges the market's enthusiasm for the company's QNX business and its General Embedded Market (GEM) segment-focused on physical AI-but cautions that sustaining this higher valuation will require demonstrable growth inflection and greater transparency on GEM's momentum. The market capitalization has increased by $3.1 billion, trading on a mere $60 million of Next Twelve Months (NTM) GEM revenue and against a disclosed $2.7 billion industrial robotics Total Addressable Market (TAM).

This implies a staggering 52 times sales multiple and 1.2 times TAM for the segment, far exceeding the 9 times sales multiple paid by Aptiv for Wind River in 2022. Treiber expects BlackBerry's first-quarter fiscal 2027 results, due June 25, to be healthy and likely at the high end of guidance, aligning with Street estimates: revenue of $138 million (up 13% year-over-year) and adjusted EBITDA of $21 million (up 29%).

He suggests the company may raise the lower bound of its full-year guidance ranges (currently $584-611 million revenue and $110-130 million adjusted EBITDA) following a solid quarter. To maintain the re-rating, Treiber believes BlackBerry must provide more detailed metrics on GEM, including revenue, growth rates, backlog, and backlog conversion. Historically, GEM has accounted for about 20% of QNX revenue, implying low-to-mid teens growth for that segment over the past year.

Investors are now looking for an acceleration in these figures to justify the elevated valuation





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Toromont Industries TIH Power Systems AVL Backlog Orders Capacity Expansion Facility Hamilton Charlotte Analyst Upgrade Price Target Blackberry QNX General Embedded Market GEM Physical AI Robotics Valuation Re-Rating Revenue Growth Backlog Conversion

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