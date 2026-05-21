TORNADOES: First of 2026 in Canada Confirmed in Southern Ont.

The Northern Tornadoes Project at Western University confirms a tornado that tore through Derwent, Ont., on Tuesday. The tornado is the first of 2026 in Canada, and the project previously reported minimal damage.

Researchers have confirmed that a tornado struck a community southeast of London, Ont. , after severe thunderstorms earlier this week. The Northern Tornadoes Project at Western University says a preliminary investigation using videos and radar data has provided the necessary evidence that a tornado touched down in Derwent on Tuesday.

Project researchers said Wednesday in a social media post that a team will visit the area to determine the intensity and track of the tornado. The tornado confirmed this week is the first of 2026 in Canada, which was assigned the lowest rating on the intensity scale, according to the Northern Tornadoes Project. The project previously reported that many people were affected by the storm, but damage was mostly minimal.

The damage caused by another storm east of London was caused by an EF1 downburst with a wind gust of up to 145 km/h. EF1 is a moderate storm in which a strong column of air descends rapidly from a thunderstorm and hits the ground, generating destructive straight-line winds





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Tornadoes Severe Thunderstorms Northern Tornadoes Project Western University Derwent Ont. First Of 2026 In Canada Damage Downburst

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