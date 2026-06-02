Tornado Warning Issued East of Riding Mountain as Severe Thunderstorms Threaten Southern Manitoba

A tornado warning is in effect for areas east and northeast of Riding Mountain National Park in Manitoba, while much of southern Manitoba remains under a severe thunderstorm watch. Environment Canada warns of a dangerous storm producing 30-50 mm of rain per hour, wind gusts up to 120 km/h, and hail up to 6 cm.

A tornado warning has been issued for a part of western Manitoba , as much of the province's south remains under a severe thunderstorm watch for Tuesday night.

Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado in an area to the east and northeast of Riding Mountain National Park. As of 3:38 p.m., the storm was located northeast of the community of Laurier, approximately 125 kilometres north of Brandon, and is moving northeast at 30 kilometres per hour. The warning describes this as a very dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to take immediate cover in a basement, interior room, or a sturdy shelter if threatening weather approaches. Those without shelter should lie in a low spot and cover their heads to protect against flying debris. Anyone in the water when threatening weather nears should return to shore and seek shelter if possible; if not, move away from the tornado's path, wear a life jacket, lie face down, and protect their head.

Meanwhile, much of southern Manitoba remains under a severe thunderstorm watch as of late Tuesday afternoon, including major cities such as Winnipeg, Brandon, Portage la Prairie, Morden, and Winkler, as well as most of the Interlake region. The watch extends from southeastern Saskatchewan into Manitoba, with thunderstorms forecast until late Tuesday evening and potentially into Wednesday.

Forecasters predict these thunderstorms will unleash 30 to 50 millimetres of rain per hour, with wind gusts ranging from 90 to 120 kilometres per hour. The storms are expected to intensify as they move northeast from Saskatchewan and North Dakota, bringing large hail measuring four to six centimetres, strong gusty winds, and heavy rainfall. Residents in affected areas should prepare for severe weather and take cover in a basement or interior room if threatening weather approaches.

Those who are outdoors should protect themselves from flying debris or hail by seeking shelter in a sturdy building or a vehicle if no other option is available. The severity of the situation underscores the importance of heeding weather warnings and taking proactive measures to ensure safety. Authorities urge everyone in the warning and watch areas to stay informed through local news and alerts, and to have an emergency plan in place.

The tornado warning is particularly critical for those in the Riding Mountain region, where the storm's path could lead to significant damage. Environment Canada continues to monitor the situation closely and will provide updates as necessary. Residents are reminded that tornadoes can develop rapidly, and it is crucial to act quickly when a warning is issued.

The combination of heavy rain, strong winds, and large hail poses risks to property and personal safety, including the potential for flash flooding, downed power lines, and structural damage. Communities are advised to review their emergency preparedness measures and to avoid unnecessary travel during the storm. As the evening progresses, the weather system is expected to move eastward, bringing relief to western Manitoba but likely maintaining severe conditions in central and eastern parts of the province.

Officials emphasize that staying indoors, away from windows, and having a battery-powered radio on hand can make a critical difference in staying safe during such extreme weather events





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Tornado Warning Manitoba Severe Thunderstorm Riding Mountain Environment Canada

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