A gift guide to Vuori apparel covering jackets, skirts, sweatshirts, leggings, pants, tees, joggers, and sports bras, with sizing, color, and reviewer feedback.

Vuori is having a serious moment. Founded in 2015, the brand is going viral online and almost everywhere in person for its unmatched quality and for a comfort so good that you won't want to take anything off, not even to sleep.

If your love language is cozy, stylish activewear, Vuori is absolutely the place to start. From chic outerwear to buttery soft yoga pants, here are the top Vuori gifts that will make anyone do a happy dance, or at least an extended savasana. For the woman who loves to travel, a jacket with a chic mock neck collar will serve her well, whether she is facing balmy winter days or chilly nights wherever her winter vacation takes her.

Also read I Regret To Inform You These Luxury Beauty Gift Sets Are Worth Every Penny

Vuori Jacket Praise For Classy Look

This piece has convenient side and interior pockets and a water-resistant finish that handles light weather with ease. It comes in three colors and women's sizes XXS through XXL. One reviewer said she loved the vest because the fabric is almost matte and looks very classy. She found the fit comfortable and not too oversized, and she especially liked the length.

For the woman who feels she needs to do it all, the vest offers an adjustable, smoothing waistband to customize the fit, plus drop-in pockets that have room to stash her essentials or even a tennis ball. It comes in five colors, sizes XXS through XXL, and two lengths. Vuori's skirts also earn plenty of praise. One shopper wrote that she could not say enough good things about it.

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She noted that it runs a bit big, though not dramatically so, and she owns one in medium and one in large because she loves them both. She recommends the longer length over the mini if you have a thicker bottom half. She wears it for running errands, playing pickleball, visiting theme parks, and any more active day, and she said you will not regret buying it.

For the man in your life who already lives in hoodies, a relaxed fit sweatshirt makes his extended lounge sessions, or hibernations, feel a little more luxurious. It is designed for easy layering and is made from a cozy blend of organically grown cotton. It comes in eight colors and sizes XXS through 3XL. A reviewer who stands 6 feet 7 inches and weighs 240 pounds said the XXL is long enough for him and fits great.

Vuori Training Pants For Active Buyers

He wore it so often that his wife told him to buy another color. He also described a shipping problem that customer service resolved quickly, which made a big difference in his overall experience. For active gift recipients, Vuori's training pants come in three inseam lengths to suit a variety of heights. They offer four-way stretch for freedom of movement and are moisture-wicking enough to stay dry through the last rep.

They come in 10 colors and sizes XXS through XXL, and they pair well with a matching top to create a full set. A fitness professional said the leggings were perfect because they do not roll down, avoid unflattering fit issues, and keep their shape through repeated wash and wear. For travelers, Vuori's breezy pants are made from a naturally wrinkle-resistant silky material that holds up well when packed into a suitcase.

Their relaxed fit suits everything from long-haul flights to nights out on the town. They come in four colors and sizes XXS through XXL in three inseams. A shopper said the side slits make them perfect with sandals or sneakers, whether heading to class or running errands. Another favorite is the Strato Tech Tee, a soft, stretchy, moisture-wicking shirt that works as both athleisure and loungewear.

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Vuori Joggers For Ultimate Comfort

It comes in five core colors, 11 limited-edition colors, and sizes XXS through 3XL. Buyers say the tees fit well and keep their shape after washing. For the couch potato in your life, Vuori's joggers are described as so soft it feels like wearing nothing at all, and they are light enough to avoid overheating on a long walk or during a day of doing nothing. They come in sizes XXS through XXL and two inseams.

One owner said she has about seven pairs and lives in them, choosing bright electric blue and magenta styles that match her colorful wardrobe. For him, a mock neck jacket will protect against the elements while looking ultra cool. The mock neck is a seasonal must-have that keeps the wind chill away, and its zippered hand pockets are useful for anyone who always misplaces a phone, wallet, or keys. It comes in four colors and sizes XXS through 3XL.

For the woman who wants support during yoga and strength training, Vuori offers a sleek racerback sports bra with low to medium support. It is designed to keep her feeling her best and pairs well with leggings in a matching set. One buyer bought it to go with a pair of leggings and said it did not disappoint. She usually gets friction marks on her back from other sports bras, but this one has not caused any so far.

With so many comfortable options across apparel categories, a Vuori gift is a practical and thoughtful choice for anyone who values quality, fit, and everyday comfort.