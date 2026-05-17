Top Stories of the Week: E-bike battery explosion, CMVAC recall, Stage 4 cancer improvement, Canadian MP visit to Taiwan

A roundup of the top news stories from the past week, including rising fuel costs affecting boat owners, firefighters' rescue efforts, Chinese embassy statement on MP's Taiwan visit, Boeing-China jet deal, marriage to cheat and win lotto, and artificial intelligence in documentary.

The rising cost of fuel is making it difficult for boat owners to keep their finances afloat as the summer season kicks off. CTV's Josh Marano reports.

In another development, a man with Stage 4 cancer sees dramatic improvement with a new treatment, and the cost is a high burden to bear. Firefighters resuscitate two cats after a fire in London's Woodfield neighbourhood. E-bike battery explosion causes road closure. The Chinese embassy has issued a 'red line' statement in response to the recent visit by a Canadian MP to Taiwan.

Boeing and China have agreed to a contract for the purchase of 200 jets. The recall for organic microgreens has been announced by the CFIA due to possible E.coli contamination. Steven Soderbergh used artificial intelligence in a documentary about John Lennon. And he wants to talk about it





ctvottawa / 🏆 29. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Fuel Prices Boat Owners Chinese Embassy John Lennon Documentary Stage 4 Cancer E-Bike Battery Explosion Canadian MP Visit To Taiwan Boeing-China Jet Deal Marriage To Cheat And Win Lotto Firefighters' Rescue Efforts

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