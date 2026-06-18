Top Stories: Court Hears Alberta Separatist Plea, Apple Cites AI Costs for Price Hikes, and Oldest Plague Traced to Siberia

Key news includes the Supreme Court of Canada considering a stay request from an Alberta separatist group regarding a referendum ruling, Apple's CEO linking product price increases to AI investments, scientists identifying the oldest plague outbreak in Siberia, and coverage of MAID policy debates, sports updates, and consumer advice.

A panel of judges at the Supreme Court of Canada is weighing a request from an Alberta separatist organization to temporarily suspend a lower court's decision that declared their proposed referendum on provincial independence unconstitutional.

The group, known as the Alberta Independence Party, argues that the imminent federal election creates a unique political context where public debate on national unity is paramount, and that proceeding with the referendum during this period would irreparably harm their cause and the democratic rights of Albertans. Their legal counsel emphasized the profound societal impact of silencing the referendum campaign at this critical juncture, asserting that the Charter guarantees the right to public discourse on self-determination.

Conversely, federal government lawyers contend that the group's arguments are speculative and fail to demonstrate the irreparable harm required for an emergency stay. They argue that the constitutional validity of a unilateral provincial referendum on secession is already well-established as beyond provincial jurisdiction, and that any public debate can proceed without the need for a legally sanctioned vote, which would be ultra vires. The court reserved its decision, indicating it will issue a ruling in the coming days.

In related national legal developments, an 81-year-old man from Ottawa is facing historical sexual assault charges. The allegations pertain to incidents alleged to have occurred several decades ago. Police stated the investigation was lengthy and involved extensive DNA analysis and witness interviews. The accused is scheduled to appear in court later this month.

Meanwhile, in the United States, a man who admitted to setting a cross on fire in a Chicago park has been formally charged with a hate crime. The incident, which prosecutors describe as a racially motivated act of intimidation, occurred in a public space widely used by community members. The defendant's admission was part of a plea arrangement, and he now faces significant prison time if convicted.

In corporate news, Apple CEO Tim Cook addressed analysts following the company's latest quarterly earnings report, stating that the sweeping boom in artificial intelligence technologies necessitates price increases for its products to maintain quality and innovation. He described the AI-driven shift as a once-in-a-generation opportunity that also brings substantial cost pressures, making some price adjustments 'unavoidable' to fund the massive computational and engineering resources required.

This statement has sparked discussion among tech consumers and investors about the sustainability of premium pricing in an increasingly competitive AI hardware market. On the contentious issue of healthcare, Canada's expansion of Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) to include individuals whose sole underlying condition is a mental illness has generated complex emotional responses among patients, advocacy groups, and medical professionals.

Initially scheduled for implementation earlier this year, the policy's rollout has been postponed to allow for further study and the development of robust safeguards. Many suffering from severe and treatment-resistant psychiatric disorders express a sense of hope, viewing MAID as a final, compassionate option after years of unbearable suffering where all other therapies have failed. They describe the eligibility as a way to reclaim autonomy and end chronic suicidal ideation.

However, others, including some mental health advocates and families, voice deep concern, arguing that the policy could convey a message that some lives are less worth living and that inadequate social supports and the stigma of mental illness could create subtle pressures on vulnerable individuals to choose death. The debate continues to evolve as the government works to balance individual autonomy with protective measures.

In international sports news, Ivorian soccer star Elye Wahi was denied entry into Canada ahead of his national team's friendly match in Toronto and will therefore not be participating in the game scheduled for Saturday. Canadian border officials cited unspecified immigration inadmissibility issues. The younger Wahi, a highly regarded forward playing for Marseille in France's Ligue 1, had been a notable inclusion in the Ivory Coast squad for the match.

This development is a disappointment for local fans hoping to see the international talent and raises questions for the organizing committee of the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by Canada, the United States, and Mexico, regarding player eligibility and movement protocols. The match is set to proceed without him. For those planning summer travel, a practical guide outlines the steps and considerations for renting a recreational vehicle (RV) for a cross-country road trip or a local staycation.

The advice includes comparing rental companies, understanding insurance coverage and mileage limits, planning routes and campgrounds in advance, budgeting for fuel, food, and park fees, and preparing for the unique challenges of driving a larger vehicle. Experts recommend a short test trip close to home before embarking on a lengthy journey to ensure comfort with the vehicle's size and handling.

Climate scientists have pinpointed what they believe is the oldest-known plague outbreak, traced back approximately 5,500 years to a site in Siberia. This pre-dates the historically infamous Black Death and the Plague of Justinian by millennia. ancient DNA analysis from human remains at a Neolithic settlement revealed the presence of Yersinia pestis, the bacterium responsible for plague.

This discovery suggests that plague may have emerged earlier than previously thought, possibly as a less virulent human disease before evolving into the more pandemic-capable strains that caused massive mortality in later centuries. It provides crucial clues about the pathogen's evolutionary history and its transition from a primarily animal-borne infection to one capable of efficient human-to-human transmission.

In lifestyle and consumer reporting, a writer details her personal experience using a specific Canadian-made shampoo and conditioner for over a month, praising its transformative effects on her scalp health and hair texture. She attributes the improvement to the product's natural ingredients and absence of harsh chemicals, which reduced scalp irritation and flaking. This kind of product endorsement highlights the growing market for domestic, clean beauty brands.

In a separate review, an editor tests a 'smart' laundry basket designed to sort clothes by type and schedule laundry cycles. The device proved unexpectedly useful in resolving household disagreements about whose turn it was to do laundry and in optimizing the family's laundry routine through app-based reminders and sorting automation. It exemplifies the trend of applying technology to mundane domestic chores.

For budget-conscious shoppers, a curated list identifies budget-friendly beauty products that serve as effective dupes for more expensive high-end items, offering comparable performance at a fraction of the cost. Additionally, with the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale nearing its end, a compilation highlights 27 of the best last-minute beauty discounts available, encouraging quick purchases on skincare, makeup, and tools.

A disclaimer notes that The Shopping Trends team operates independently from CTV News journalists and may earn commissions from affiliate links





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Alberta Separatist Group Referendum Petition Supreme Court Of Canada Apple AI Price Increases Oldest Plague Siberia MAID Mental Illness Eligibility Elye Wahi Denied Canada RV Rental Road Trip Budget Beauty Dupes

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