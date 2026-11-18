Discover highly rated wines from Canada, Chile, and France. Expert reviews of Bachelder Gamay, Perez Cruz Cabernet, and more value-driven selections for any occasion.

Wine enthusiasts seeking exceptional value can now explore a curated selection of highly rated reds ranging from Canadian Gamay to Chilean Cabernet Sauvignon. The lineup highlights wines priced between $17.95 and $52.95, offering complex profiles from established producers like Thomas Bachelder and Pérez Cruz. These selections span multiple international regions, including the Okanagan Valley, Maipo Valley, and the Cotes du Rhone, catering to diverse palates without exceeding typical dinner party budgets.

Thomas Bachelder Wismer Wingfield Gamay Noir 2024

The Bachelder Wismer-Wingfield Gamay Noir 2024 stands out as a vibrant Canadian red wine that commands a rating of 93 points. Produced in Vineland, Ontario, this wine represents a collaboration between winemaker Thomas Bachelder and the owners of the Wismer-Wingfield vineyard. The result is a red wine brimming with energy, showcasing focused flavors of currants and berries complemented by distinct savory notes.

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With an alcohol by volume of 12.5 percent and 2 grams per liter of residual sugar, this wine offers a light yet structured experience. It is available for $29.95 in Ontario and $29 directly from bachelderniagara.com. Experts recommend drinking this vintage now through 2034, making it a versatile choice for immediate enjoyment or short-term cellaring.

Perez Cruz Gran Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon 2024

For those who appreciate classic Chilean characteristics, the Pérez Cruz Gran Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon 2024 delivers serious value at just $17.95. This wine received a rating of 90 points and originates from Huelquen, a rural village located in the foothills of the Andes within the Maipo Valley. The Gran Reserva label, introduced in 2002, remains the largest volume produced by the family-owned estate each year.

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The wine is a complex blend of Cabernet Sauvignon sourced from various vineyards and vines of different ages. Harvested at various stages of ripeness, the finished product exhibits fresh red cherry and berry fruit enhanced by mint and tobacco notes. Fine-grained tannins contribute to its easy-drinking appeal, with an alcohol content of 13.4 percent and 3 grams per liter of residual sugar. The recommended drinking window extends from now until 2028.

Pricing varies by region, with the wine available at $21.98 in British Columbia via Everything Wine, $17.11 in Newfoundland, and various prices in Alberta. This affordable option perfectly captures the grape variety and its place of origin, earning its place among go-to party wines for its silky-smooth texture.

Clos de Los Siete Malbec Blend 2022

In the Argentine market, Clos de Los Siete 2022 offers a premium red blend based on Malbec, featuring Merlot, Syrah, and other varieties. Established by French winemaker Michel Rolland in partnership with Bordeaux winemaking families, this wine originates from the Uco Valley in Mendoza. It carries a rating of 91 points and is priced at $26.95.

The multivariety and multivineyard origins result in a finished product characterized by richness, concentration, and length. The wine possesses a silky texture that lingers on the palate, with an alcohol by volume of 14.5 percent and 3 grams per liter of residual sugar. It is recommended for consumption from now to 2032. Availability spans multiple Canadian provinces, including $30.99 in British Columbia and $32.99 in Manitoba, with a promotional price of $29.69 in Manitoba until November 30.

La Ferme du Mont Cotes du Rhone 2024

French winemaking traditions are represented by La Ferme du Mont Premiere Cote Cotes du Rhone 2024, a traditional blend of Grenache, Mourvedre, and Syrah. This wine received a rating of 90 points and is priced at $19.95. It offers a satisfying combination of pure red berry fruit and savory herbiness, delivering balance and length with each sip.

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The juicy and expressive red wine has an alcohol content of 14.5 percent and 4 grams per liter of residual sugar. It is currently available for drinking through 2030. In Canada, the wine costs $19.95 in Ontario, $25.80 in Quebec, and is available at various prices in Alberta. This wine exemplifies the charm and finesse associated with the southern Rhône region.

Quails Gate Queue Red Blend 2022

At the higher end of the value spectrum, Quails Gate Queue 2022 from Kelowna presents a complex and structured red blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and Syrah. Rated 92 points and priced at $52.95, this wine reflects the cool climate character of the Okanagan Valley. It offers a mix of red and blue fruit with meaty, savory, and smoky accents, making it an ideal companion for meals.

This wine contains 13 percent alcohol by volume and zero grams per liter of residual sugar, resulting in a refreshing style. Experts suggest decanting for best enjoyment, with a drinking window extending from now to 2032. Pricing includes $54.99 in British Columbia and $55 in Manitoba, with direct sales available at quailsgate.com for $54.

Santa Carolina Reserva de Familia Cabernet Sauvignon 2023

Completing the selection is the Santa Carolina Reserva de Familia Cabernet Sauvignon 2023 from Chile's Maipo Valley. This wine received a rating of 91 points and is priced at $19.95. It presents a ripe and flavorful profile, showing classic notes of cassis and dark fruit with hints of pepper and graphite. This style is described as more modern and generous, lacking the minty notes commonly found in other Chilean Cabernets.

Polished tannins contribute to the ready-to-drink nature of this smooth and structured red wine, which has 13.5 percent alcohol and 3 grams per liter of residual sugar. It is recommended for consumption from now until 2030. This lineup, featuring time-honoured blends from France and South Africa alongside recent Canadian additions, continues to stand the test of time while delivering serious value for the price.