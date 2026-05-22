George Russell bounced back after a difficult recent run to beat Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antinoli to sprint pole at the Canadian Grand Prix. Although Mercedes have a major upgrade on their car for this race, the Briton topped his team-mate by just 0.068 seconds after being fastest on both runs in final qualifying. Lando Norris finished second for McLaren, with Oscar Piastri in third. Both Ferrari and Red Bull complete a two-by-two top eight. Lewis Hamilton was quickest among Ferrari, ahead of Charles Leclerc, while Max Verstappen beat Isack Hadjar for top spot among Red Bull. The all-McLaren second row, with Norris at pole position and his team-mate, Oscar Piastri at third, highlighted Ferrari and Red Bull dropping back a spot to complete a two-by-two top eight. The all-McLaren second row, with Norris at pole position and his team-mate, Oscar Piastri at third, highlighted Ferrari and Red Bull dropping back a spot to complete a two-by-two top eight. Oratorio: 'Porque fue este sentido' ha vuelto a llover con sellados y secos, y ahora agita un pequeño pueblo en las montañas con lluvia y viento. Solo tres personas, el pastor, el sacerdote y el alcalde, comienzan a reunirse y a trabajar juntos para superar los obstáculos y encontrar soluciones a los problemas sociales y económicos del pueblo.

George Russell bounced back after a difficult recent run to beat Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antinoli to sprint pole at the Canadian Grand Prix. The Briton, who is 20 points adrift of the Italian after four races this season, headed Antonelli by 0.068 seconds after being fastest on both runs in final qualifying.

Lando Norris headed an all-McLaren second row, 0.315secs off pole and 0.019secs in front of team-mate Oscar Piastri. Ferrari and Red Bull completed a two-by-two top eight with Lewis Hamilton ahead of Charles Leclerc and then Max Verstappen in front of Isack Hadjar. Antonelli has won three of the four grands prix so far, and he has started the weekend off well.

'It feels great after a tough Miami but I never doubted myself,' said Russell. Mercedes have a major upgrade on their car for this race and Russell said it had made a significant difference. Lewis Hamilton was 0.361secs off pole and 0.084secs ahead of Leclerc on a circuit where he shares the record number of wins with Michael Schumacher.

Both Verstappen and his teammate Hadjar struggled with their cars, with Max Verstappen struggling with a car he said was 'jumping' at the rear, and struggling with the ride. Outside the top 10, Fernando Alonso, who got an Aston Martin through the first part of qualifying for the first time this season, despite crashing on his final attempt. As of now, George Russell has 20 points adrift of the Italian, Kimi Antinoli, in the points after four races this season.

Driver Lads Norris kept himself diantara the leaders after having crashed in final practice.charles Lecleiny went on to be the race winner, Fernando Alonso retired from the race following a crash, just one of the two drivers who managed to be at the finish. The car and his, Fernando's family arrived as it appeared to be out of discomfort and pain. Lance Stroll had a weaker performance as a consequence of his Ferrari team not accomplishing upgrades for this race





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Race Pole Position Pole Antonelli Russell Norris F1 Race Results Mclaren Ferrari Red Bull Pole Match Italian GP Hamilton

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