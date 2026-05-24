Top Players Protest Grand Slam Prize Money Disparity, Demand Increase

A group of top tennis players, including Jannik Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, and Iga Swiatek, protested the low share of prize money they receive from Grand Slams compared to ATP and WTA events. The players limited their appearance at the Roland-Garros media day to symbolize their 15% share of revenue, while standard ATP and WTA events pay out 22% of revenue. The French Tennis Federation (FFT) has promised to return with detailed proposals within a fortnight of the finals, with the players demanding an increase in prize money and discussions over welfare and player representation.

The protest was the culmination of long-term complaints from the players over their share of prize money at Grand Slams , which lags well behind that of ATP and WTA events on a percentage of revenue basis.

While speaking to reporters during Friday's pre-tournament media day, a group of top players limited their appearance to only 15 minutes, meant to symbolize the 15% of revenue they will be getting from this year's Roland-Garros. For comparison, standard ATP and WTA events pay out 22% of revenue, which the players want the Grand Slams to eventually match.

On the same day of the protest, player representative Larry Scott and a group of player agents met with French Tennis Federation (FFT) officials, described as positive talks as vindicating their media boycott. The FFT has promised to return with detailed proposals within a fortnight of the finals at Roland Garros, with the players adamant an increase in prize money must take place alongside discussions over welfare and player representation.

This year's 61.7 million-euro pot is up 5.3 million from last year, but Sabalenka made waves earlier this month when she floated the nuclear option of a full-fledged boycott of a Grand Slam, which would be an extreme escalation and a major challenge on the players' side. The story clearly isn't over, though, as the All England Tennis Club is set to reveal the prize money for this year's Wimbledon on June 11





YahooCASports / 🏆 46. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tennis Prize Money Grand Slams ATP WTA Player Representation Welfare Media Boycott Nuclear Option Full-Fledged Boycott All England Tennis Club Wimbledon

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bell boosts cellular capacity in Montreal for Grand Prix weekendBell Canada says it has boosted cellular capacity for this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal in anticipation of a surge in network demand.

Read more »

Felix Gill misses out on Grand Slam singles debut, six British players in main drawBritish tennis player Felix Gill falls in French Open qualifying, while compatriot Toby Samuel and five other British players make it through the three qualifying rounds.

Read more »

Antonelli fastest in disrupted Canadian Grand Prix practice session, Russell secondKimi Antonelli led George Russell to a Mercedes one-two in the sole practice that was hampered by three red flags at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Read more »

Rising star Victoria Mboko reaches Strasbourg final, will play for third WTA titleCanadian teen faces Emma Navarro in Saturday’s championship match before opening her second French Open

Read more »