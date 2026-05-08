Top News Stories Today

Latest news articles from CTV National News including Canada's efforts to bring home citizens from a hantavirus-infected cruise ship, Calgary lottery winner, biker gang activity alert in Alberta, and more.

Canada working to bring home citizens from hantavirus-infected cruise ship, Cruise ship facing hantavirus outbreak set to disembark in Canary Islands, Calgary man wins $7M on lottery ticket, RCMP warns of potential increased biker gang activity in Alberta, Mobile skin cancer clinic filling dermatology gap in Windsor, Chatham, Suspects sought in ‘targeted and completely unacceptable’ BB gun attack on Vancouver Island, Stabbing, drugs, shootings at Vancouver strip club, Being married may come with an unexpected health benefit, study suggests, NFL and referees agree on a 7-year collective bargaining agreement, avoiding potential work stoppage, Massive 11,000-carat ruby has been unearthed in Myanmar’s war-scarred gemstone heartland, Canvas system is online after a cyberattack disrupted thousands of U.S. schools, These are real-life consequences: What to know about data sovereignty as the Trump administration tries to unmask an anonymous Canadian, Ive been Using This Canadian Shampoo And Conditioner For Over A Month, And Its Totally Changed My Scalp And Hair Health, Tried It: A Laundry Basket So Smart It Solved Our Biggest Household Argument, 13 Budget-Friendly Beauty Products That Are Dupes Of More Expensive Items, 27 Of The Absolute Best Last-Minute Beauty Discounts To Take Advantage Of Before The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale Ends The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News .

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Canada Hantavirus Cruise Ship Explosion Calgary Lottery Biker Gang Activity Mobile Skin Cancer Clinic Notorious Vancouver Strip Club Data Sovereignty Lottery Winner Beauty Products Cannabis Related Crimes Hemp Oil

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