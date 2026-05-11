These are the most significant news stories from the past week in English.

A three-vehicle collision left one person injured near Kennedy Road and Progress Avenue in Scarborough on Sunday. The crash happened in the Dorset Park neighborhood.

A Vancouver Giants player has been fined $5K for an inappropriate comment during the draft. Police lifted the shelter in place in St. Albert and searched for a suspect. Jacob Tierney, creator of 'Heated Rivalry,' refused to use a 'shady' T.A. T.U. song initially.

Kylian Mbappé of Real Madrid is expected to miss Sunday's clasico against Barcelona. Bird species perceive women as more threatening even when disguised. Lastly, the author shares their experience with a smart laundry basket that resolved a household argument





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Three-Vehicle Collision Barn Birds Heated Rivalry Utility Basket Make-Up Special Real Madrid

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