TOP NEWS STORIES

A variety of news stories, including legal disputes, employment figures, climate-related events, and health studies, are presented in this article.

3 found guilty of first-degree murder in killing of Abbotsford seniors 'Things are going to get a whole lot worse': London region faces highest unemployment rate in Canada, 1,800 jobs lost in April 'Suspects sought in 'targeted and completely unacceptable' BB gun attack on Vancouver Island 'The law doesn't always equal safe': N.

B. mom fights for tougher car seat laws 13 years after losing two children in crash 'I'm tired of being a punching bag for that crowd': Jason Kenney on Alberta voter data leak Being married may come with an unexpected health benefit, study suggests In legal dispute over 'The View,' ABC argues Trump administration is trying to chill free speech NFL and referees agree on a 7-year collective bargaining agreement, avoiding potential work stoppage A massive 11,000-carat ruby has been unearthed in Myanmar's war-scarred gemstone heartland At least 3 hikers killed by volcano eruption on Indonesian island 'These are real-life consequences': What to know about data sovereignty as the Trump administration tries to unmask an anonymous Canadia





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Murder Unemployment BB Gun Attack Car Seat Laws Health Benefit Collective Bargaining Agreement Data Sovereignty Volcano Eruption

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