Top News Headlines from Canada

A collection of the latest news headlines from Canada, covering topics such as meetings between Canadian dignitaries, legal issues, and health benefits. The topics include Prime Minister Mark Carney meeting with Premier Danielle Smith, a 16-year-old homicide victim being remembered, and the launch of a new support model for families instead of just youth. Other topics include a former child soldier being jailed, a massive ruby being unearthed, hikers being killed by a volcano, and the launch of the Canvas system. The overall tone of the text is informative and wants to inform readers about different events in Canada.

Prime Minister Mark Carney meets with Premier of Alberta Danielle Smith at his office in Ottawa on Friday, May 8, 2026.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick 16-year-old homicide victim remembered as caring, funny sister Youth Diversion launching new support model focused on families, not just youth Former child soldier jailed for living in Calgary illegally Minister files partial judicial review of Ontario First Nation child welfare decision Being married may come with an unexpected health benefit, study suggests In legal dispute over 'The View,' ABC argues Trump administration is trying to chill free speech NFL and referees agree on a 7-year collective bargaining agreement, avoiding potential work stoppage A massive 11,000-carat ruby has been unearthed in Myanmar’s war-scarred gemstone heartland At least 3 hikers killed by volcano eruption on Indonesian island Canvas system is online after a cyberattack disrupted thousands of U.S. schools 'These are real-life consequences:' What to know about data sovereignty as the Trump administration tries to unmask an anonymous Canadia





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