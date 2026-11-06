Top Lipper Fund Awards Highlight AI And Climate Tech As Primary Investment Drivers

IG Wealth Management and Global X lead winners in 2026 Lipper Awards. Artificial intelligence and climate infrastructure fuel long-term equity growth strategies.

Fund managers are identifying artificial intelligence and life science breakthroughs as the primary drivers behind the highest-performing equity funds this year. Florence Narine, head of investment solutions at IG Wealth Management, notes that exposure to structural changes in the global economy has directly benefited her clients.

AI Drives Technology Fund Performance

IG Mackenzie's Global Science and Technology Fund Series F secured the 2026 Lipper Fund Award in the sector equity category for three-year performance. This recognition comes from the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, which provide an independent assessment of fund performance across more than twenty countries, including Canada. The awards evaluate funds over performance timespans of three, five, and ten years.

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Chris McHaney, executive vice-president and head of investment management and strategy at Global X, agrees that artificial intelligence represents a lasting investment theme. His fund, the Global X Big Data and Hardware Index exchange-traded fund, won in Lipper's sector equity category for three-year performance. McHaney explains that every breakthrough requires increased computing power, memory, and storage, providing a real source of strength for businesses in these sectors.

Climate Tech Addresses Infrastructure Gaps

The CI Munro Global Climate Leaders' Fund Series FH won in Lipper's global equity category for three-year performance. James Tsinidis, a partner at Munro and portfolio manager, describes the strategy as investing in a concentrated portfolio of structural growth companies. These companies are positioned to benefit from increasing investment in decarbonization and electrification.

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Tsinidis highlights that the twenty years leading up to 2020 saw significant underinvestment in electricity infrastructure, particularly in the United States. Demand has stepped up sharply this decade, driven by electric vehicles, the electrification of buildings, data centre and artificial intelligence infrastructure build-out, and the reshoring of manufacturing to the United States.

After two decades of underinvestment, supply has not kept up with demand. Companies providing this equipment and services must now expand capacity quickly. Munro estimates that approximately fifty trillion to one hundred trillion United States dollars will need to be invested over the coming decades. This massive requirement has created an inflection in growth for the sector.

RBC Focuses On US Innovation And Dividends

Marcello Montanari, managing director and senior portfolio manager of North American Equities at RBC Global Asset Management Inc., explains that innovation sectors are prime engines of the global economy. He notes that the United States dominates many of these sectors. Consequently, the RBC Life Science and Technology Fund, Series F, is U.S.-focused. This fund is a Lipper Fund Award winner in the U.S. equity category for ten-year performance this year.

Another RBC fund, the RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF, won in Lipper's international equity category for three-year performance. Oliver McMahon, senior portfolio manager of quantitative investments at RBC Global Asset Management Inc., describes the approach as stalwart and optionality. This strategy involves marrying large consistent compounders with baskets of smaller names that offer interesting investment prospects.

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Managers Monitor Geopolitical And Economic Risks

The winning fund managers agree that the outlook for the coming months remains volatile and uncertain. The managers of the TD Science and Technology Fund, F Series, a Lipper winner in the sector equity category for three-year performance, identify three key areas they are monitoring. These factors include ongoing geopolitical tensions, interest rates and the path of inflation, and the pace of investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Geopolitical tensions have contributed to higher oil prices, adding complexity to the market environment. Managers are also watching the eventual monetization of artificial intelligence as a critical factor influencing equity markets. Despite these uncertainties, the long-term outlook remains constructive. Managers at JP Morgan, which manages the NBI Innovators Fund Advisor, note that the fund won in Lipper's global equity category for ten-year performance.