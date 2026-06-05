Tony Mowbray Returns as Blackburn Rovers Head Coach for Second Spell

Tony Mowbray has been appointed head coach of Blackburn Rovers for a second time, replacing Michael O'Neill who declined a permanent role. Mowbray previously managed the club from 2017 to 2022, securing promotion from League One and establishing them in the Championship. He arrives after a turbulent 2025-26 season where Blackburn narrowly avoided relegation under O'Neill.

Blackburn Rovers have appointed Tony Mowbray as their new head coach, marking his return for a second spell in charge of the club. He replaces Michael O'Neill, who chose not to take on the role permanently after serving as interim manager during the latter half of the previous season.

Mowbray brings over two decades of managerial experience, having most recently managed Sunderland, Birmingham City, and West Bromwich Albion following his initial tenure at Blackburn. His first stint at Ewood Park began in February 2017; despite being unable to prevent relegation to League One, he successfully secured promotion back to the Championship in his first full campaign.

After stabilizing the club in the second tier, he departed at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season when his contract was not extended, and he was succeeded by Jon Dahl Tomasson. Mowbray returns to a Blackburn side that endured a challenging 2025-26 season, spending much of the year battling near the relegation zone.

The club dismissed Valerien Ismael in February and subsequently brought in Michael O'Neill, who, while serving as Northern Ireland manager, guided the team to safety with a 20th-place finish, five points clear of the drop. Mowbray's appointment signals a renewed effort to build stability and push for a higher standing in the Championship, drawing on his prior success and deep familiarity with the club's culture and expectations.

His task will be to reinvigorate a squad that showed resilience under pressure but also highlighted the need for consistent performance to avoid future relegation battles. Fans will recall his first era fondly for the emotional promotion campaign, and there is optimism that he can replicate that momentum while addressing the defensive vulnerabilities that plagued the team last term.

The club's hierarchy likely values his proactive managerial style and his ability to develop young players, factors that could prove crucial as Blackburn aims for a top-half finish in the coming seasons. This decision also reflects a trend among Championship clubs to rehire familiar faces who understand the club's ethos, especially after periods of instability. Mowbray's connection to the supporters remains strong, and his return is expected to generate enthusiasm across the fanbase.

The board's confidence in his ability to navigate the rigors of the Championship, coupled with his proven track record at comparable clubs, underlines a strategic choice focused on long-term growth rather than short-term fixes. Challenges lie ahead, including integrating new signings and fostering a winning mentality, but Mowbray's experience suggests he is well-equipped for the task.

As the club embarks on this new chapter, the focus will be on translating his vision into results on the pitch, ensuring that Blackburn Rovers remains a competitive force in English football's second division





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Tony Mowbray Blackburn Rovers Championship Manager Appointment Michael O'neill Relegation Promotion Ewood Park Sunderland West Brom

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