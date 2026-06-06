Tony Martin Walk for Change raises nearly fourteen thousand for Sault Ste Marie soup kitchen

The fourth annual walk honoring former MP Tony Martin collected almost fourteen thousand dollars and highlighted rising food insecurity, with fifty volunteers marching through downtown{}{}{}{}

The fourth annual Tony Martin Walk for Change took place in Sault Ste Marie this weekend raising almost fourteen thousand dollars for the local Soup Kitchen Community Centre.

Roughly fifty participants joined the event, walking through downtown streets to highlight the growing problem of food insecurity in the region. Among the walkers were longtime volunteers Ron and Wilma Pelletier who have supported the kitchen for many years, and former provincial and federal politician Tony Martin who helped found the soup kitchen back in 1983 when it opened in the former Blessed Sacrament Church.

Martin, who served as the citys member of provincial parliament from 1990 to 2003 and later as its member of federal parliament from 2004 to 2011, remains a prominent figure in the community despite suffering a stroke in 2014. He continues to sit on the organisations board of directors and is widely respected for his advocacy on poverty issues across the country.

The event was organized by the soup kitchen general manager Ron Sim, who explained that the need for emergency food assistance is at an all‑time high. In the month prior to the walk, five hundred families received aid from the kitchen, a number he said continues to rise as both local and global economic pressures mount.

Sim emphasized that the walk is not only a fundraiser but also an opportunity to raise awareness and inspire others, especially younger generations, to get involved in community service.

"We want to show other people and also our children and our grandchildren that it is important to give back," Ron Pelletier said during the gathering. Since its inception the Tony Martin Walk for Change has become a cornerstone of the cities charitable calendar. Over the first three years the fundraiser generated roughly sixty thousand dollars for the kitchen, and organisers have set a target of twenty thousand dollars for this year's event.

Although the walk itself secured nearly fourteen thousand dollars, additional contributions are still being sought through online donations on the soup kitchens website. Sim noted that even modest contributions from many supporters can add up quickly, making it easier for the organisation to meet the growing demand for food assistance.

The community hopes that the momentum generated by this year's walk will help bridge the funding gap and ensure that families struggling with hunger can continue to rely on the soup kitchen for vital support





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