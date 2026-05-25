Tony Humby sexual violence case delayed due to Dean Penney trial

The Tony Humby sexual violence case was supposed to be heard in court today in St. John’s but was delayed due to the extensive Dean Penney trial in Corner Brook. The Crown reached out to defense lawyer Mark Gruchy seeking an update on Humby, who is facing 72 sexual charges against 11 teens and young men. Gruchy indicated he would be seeking an adjournment, and all sides agreed to delay the case. A new status update is scheduled for Thursday morning.

The extensive Dean Penney trial in Corner Brook has resulted in a delay of the Tony Humby sexual violence case which was supposed to be heard in court today in St. John’s.

In provincial court this morning, it was revealed that the Crown reached out to Gruchy last week, recognizing the amount of time the Penney trial was taking, seeking an update on Humby for this week. At that time, Gruchy indicated he would be seeking an adjournment. Gruchy acknowledges that the Corner Brook trial went about a month over schedule, and it would have been difficult for him to properly represent Humby had proceedings moved forward today.

In the end, all sides agreed to have the dates moved. A status update has been set for Thursday morning at 9:00 a.m., at which time new dates are expected to be confirmed. Humby is facing a total of 72 sexual charges against 11 teens and young men. He has maintained his innocence, and has consulted with lawyers in preparation for his upcoming trial





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Tony Humby Dean Penney Sexual Violence Case Mark Gruchy Delay Court Proceedings Legal Delay Sexual Charges Criminal Trial Delay

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