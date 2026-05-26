Tom Steyer Defends Trans Athletes in High School Sports as California Gubernatorial Race Heats Up

California gubernatorial candidate Tom Steyer defended transgender athletes competing in high school sports in a podcast posted on Sunday, arguing that excluding transgendered youth from athletics would worsen the emotional and mental health struggles many already face.

During a recent appearance on the Jennifer Welch podcast, Tom Steyer , a billionaire Democrat running for governor of California , said that he is ‘totally’ in favor of trans athletes in high school.

He argued that excluding transgendered youth from athletics would worsen the emotional and mental health struggles many already face. Steyer made similar remarks when speaking to CBS Los Angeles but also branded dissidents for perpetuating a ‘right-wing attempt’ to smear transgender individuals. He is among a crowded field of Democrats vying to retain party control of the governorship once incumbent Gov. Gavin Newsom’s term expires





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Tom Steyer California Gubernatorial Race Trans Athletes In High School Sports Jennifer Welch Podcast Emotional And Mental Health Struggles Transgender Athletes Excluding Transgendered Youth From Athletics Right-Wing Attempt Smear Transgender Individuals California Gubernatorial Candidate Incumbent Gov. Gavin Newsom’S Term Expires Democrats Vying To Retain Party Control Of The Governors

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