Tom Mulcair argues Indigenous consent and environmental assessment are essential for major project success

Former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says major projects will succeed only if Indigenous consent and environmental assessment are respected, warning that rushed timelines risk legal challenges and social disruption.

Former federal NDP leader Tom Mulcair says Indigenous consent and environmental assessment are essential elements for major project success. He warns that the federal government's major projects steamroller is about to flatten timelines and could run roughshod over Indigenous rights, human health, water quality and migratory birds.

So far, the public appears very much on side with this rapid development agenda. But how much acceleration is too much? Will unbridled development, from mines in southern Quebec to offshore oil drilling in the Arctic Ocean, compromise the rights of future generations? Mulcair recently took part in the annual Regent Debate organized by the C.D.

Also read Okanagan Nation blasts former Indigenous healer's appeal in assault case

Debate on Indigenous Consultation Framework

Howe Institute. The theme was a timely question about the current federal Indigenous consultation framework and whether it is an impediment to economic prosperity. As you might expect, he argued against the proposition. The debate itself was truly informative.

Two of the participants, Tabatha Bull and Crystal Smith, are highly respected First Nations women who argued from different sides. Their deep mutual respect was evident, and that is one of the beauties of a formal debate: participants invariably show a great deal of deference for the opposing point of view while staking out their own position. That respectfulness helps the core issues come through to those observing.

Advertisement

Tabatha Bull and Mulcair were on the same side, but it was clear from the start that there was agreement among all of us about the frustratingly glacial pace of the current processes. Sonya Savage, a former Alberta environment minister, and Mulcair, a former Quebec environment minister, rounded out the field from the political side. Having lived them firsthand, we both agreed on the need to remove as many bureaucratic hurdles as possible.

Where we disagreed was on shortening the Indigenous consultation with strict timelines imposed from outside. In Mulcair's view we are talking about a relationship between the Crown and First Nations, Inuit and Métis leadership. And in any successful relationship, one side does not get to dictate the terms to the other. It is important to point out that no one in the debate questioned the constitutional aspect of the duty to consult.

Controversy Over Speeding Assessment Processes

That was not on the table. Where the participants diverged, each with their own examples and cases at hand, was on the process. Recent federal legislative proposals that seek to speed up the assessment process, such as Bill C-39, were of course top of mind. But the whole history of consultation, and the failure to adequately consult Indigenous peoples, was also an integral part of the discussions.

The official federal line is that they want a regulatory process to advance projects quickly, as if approval were a foregone conclusion. Saying you want to advance assessments is one thing, that is the obligation of means. There is no such thing as an approval process, that would imply an obligation of result.

Sometimes it has to be no. Short circuiting Indigenous consultation has been the nub of the federal approach for years and time and again the feds have been upbraided by the guardians of the federal government's legal behaviour, the Federal Court. That court has repeatedly reminded the government that showing up with a pencil and a notepad is not consultation. The Court takes a very dim view of an approach that loads the dice.

Advertisement

That view is not about to change even if there is a change of legislation. First Nations leaders say they are still waiting to see what Prime Minister Mark Carney's promise to consult on major projects looks like. The head of the new federal government Major Projects Office, Dawn Farrell, spoke as Carney looked on during the announcement of five major projects in Edmonton on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025.

Indigenous Communities and Project Equity

There are serious concerns among the younger generations of Indigenous Canadians about their own futures. There are an increasingly large number of major projects where their communities have been given an equity share in large resource projects with guarantees of good jobs during the building phase and thereafter, with a share in the revenues. That appears to be the way of the future with those communities being the decision makers.

A recent case involving the Innu community of Pessamit is an interesting example of the challenges. Hydro Quebec had a major deal proposed with the leadership of the community. There was a strict and very short timeline. Many felt that there was simply not enough time to thoroughly analyze the complex proposal and in a vote, it was defeated.

The leadership was soon replaced with many younger members now in key roles. Mulcair's understanding is that the prospect of a deal is far from over if the failure to consult meaningfully can be corrected. Right now important decisions are being taken concerning the increased development of the oilsands. What will be the effects on Indigenous communities like the Cree and Dene peoples of Fort Chipewyan, downstream from that enhanced development?

There are already distressing signs of increased occurrences of rare cancers there. If the authorities responsible for advising the government propose adding reverse osmosis for the effluent, to reduce health risks, will their advice be followed by the government even if there would be increased costs for the companies or will the dice be loaded again? Canada is a signatory to the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples that requires prior informed consent.

No, that is not a veto but it is an obligation to act fairly. Fairness comes as a package: a process that allows those affected to speak and to be heard. It does not mean tipping the scales to ensure more rapid development now, no matter the long-term damages. Getting that balance right will determine whether Prime Minister Mark Carney's rapid development agenda will move forward successfully or quickly become mired in social disruptions and legal challenges.