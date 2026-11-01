Tom Hanks Returns as David Pumpkins with Trump in SNL Cold Open

Tom Hanks reprises his David Pumpkins role alongside Donald Trump in a new SNL cold open. This third iteration revisits the 2016 sketch with new jokes.

Tom Hanks returned to Saturday Night Live to revive his iconic David Pumpkins character, appearing alongside former cast member Bobby Moynihan for the third iteration of the bizarre sketch. The duo joined President Donald Trump in the show's cold open, bringing back the surreal humor that originally debuted in 2016. This new segment served as a direct callback to the past, blending political satire with nostalgic pop culture references.

Rare Reunion For David Pumpkins Character

Hanks first appeared as the pumpkin-suited character in 2016, shortly before Trump was elected to his first term. The recent appearance marked a rare moment where the actor and the former president shared the stage in a comedic setting. The sketch aimed to capture the absurdity of the original while updating it for a current audience. Both men have become synonymous with the colorful and often confusing nature of the character.

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The performance highlighted the enduring popularity of the David Pumpkins persona. Hanks has maintained a connection to the role over the years, making this return highly anticipated by fans. The presence of both original cast members and political figures created a unique dynamic. It bridged the gap between Hollywood entertainment and political commentary in a single scene.

Trump Jokes About Orange Costumes And Noise

During the segment, Trump engaged in playful banter with Hanks about their shared history on the show. He referenced the original 2016 appearance, noting that both men were part of that memorable episode. The president made light of their similar visual presentation and energetic styles. He described their combined presence as loud, orange, and frankly annoying to viewers.

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Trump also mocked the extended length of the original sketch. He joked that he would save the audience four minutes by skipping parts of the performance. This comment highlighted the often lengthy and convoluted nature of the David Pumpkins segments. The humor relied on the audience's familiarity with the previous iterations of the sketch.

Humor Centered On Physical Comedy And Jokes

The physical comedy of the orange suit remained a central element of the scene. Trump's comments about the visual aspect of the character added a layer of self-deprecating humor. He acknowledged the distinctiveness of the costume and its impact on the viewer. This meta-commentary enhanced the comedic effect of the performance.

The interaction between the performers was designed to be lighthearted and engaging. It avoided serious political debate in favor of whimsical nonsense. This approach aligned with the tradition of Saturday Night Live cold opens. The goal was to entertain through surprise and nostalgia rather than direct criticism.

Additional Satirical Elements In The Scene

The sketch also included references to other contemporary cultural topics. It lampooned suggestions regarding potential appointments in the White House. Rapper Nicki Minaj was mentioned in a humorous context related to press secretary duties. Former press secretary Katie Zacharia, played by Veronika Slowikowska, made a brief appearance. She was swiftly removed from the scene for failing to read the closing lines.

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These additional elements expanded the scope of the satire beyond the main characters. They provided a broader commentary on current events and media trends. The combination of familiar characters and new jokes created a rich comedic experience. The scene successfully balanced multiple layers of humor for a diverse audience.