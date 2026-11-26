Devon Toews scored two quick second-period goals and Mackenzie Blackwood made 28 saves as the Colorado Avalanche beat the Montreal Canadiens 6-0 on Wednesday night for their third consecutive home shutout.

Devon Toews scored twice in a 1 minute, 33 second span during the second period and Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 28 shots as the Colorado Avalanche beat the Montreal Canadiens 6-0 on Wednesday night.

The Avalanche were back in action for the first time since a 4-0 win over Anaheim last Thursday. Colorado looked energized by the break, especially in the second period with a three-goal spurt. Artturi Lehkonen, Logan O'Connor, Martin Necas and Gabriel Landeskog also had goals for Colorado. Cale Makar had three assists in his return after missing three games with a lower-body injury.

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Avalanche Achieve Historic Home Shutouts

Colorado posted its third consecutive home shutout, with Blackwood responsible for two and Scott Wedgewood one. It is the second time in Avalanche history they have notched three straight home shutouts, according to NHL research. They also accomplished the feat in November 2001 behind Hall of Fame goaltender Patrick Roy. The Canadiens dropped to 0-2 since acquiring Dylan Larkin in a deal with Detroit.

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Jacob Fowler stopped 32 shots. Colorado outscored Montreal 10-1 in the two meetings this season. The game turned chippier and more physical as it went along. Defenseman Kaiden Guhle did not return after taking a hit from behind in the second period from Landeskog.

It only got more physical from there, with crosschecks, roughing calls and finally a match penalty on Florian Xhekaj with 1:24 remaining. Defenseman Brent Burns took a hit in the back from Arber Xhekaj late in the third period and momentarily stayed down on the ice before heading to the bench. Burns has played in 1,031 straight games. He is 33 away from tying the NHL streak for consecutive games held by Phil Kessel (1,064).

Physical Game Ends With Match Penalty

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said Burns was fine. Parker Kelly appeared to catch the blade of Arber Xhekaj's skate near his wrist after a hit in the corner during the second period. Kelly went to the locker room moments after the play but returned to the bench. Up next, the Canadiens visit Vegas on Saturday. The Avalanche visit Minnesota on Friday.