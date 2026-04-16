Toddler Survives Brutal Knife Attack at Omaha Walmart; Attacker Fatally Stopped by Police

A young child, Cyler Hillman, is recovering after a terrifying knife attack at an Omaha Walmart. The assailant, Noemi Guzman, who had a history of mental illness, was fatally shot by responding officers. Cyler's parents share their son's fear and the long road to emotional healing.

A shocking incident unfolded at a Walmart in Omaha, Nebraska, where a toddler, Cyler Hillman, was brutally attacked by a shoplifter wielding a large knife. The assailant, identified as 31-year-old Noemi Guzman, stole the weapon and forced the child into a shopping cart before leading his mother, Sara Hillman, outside. Responding officers arrived to find Guzman refusing to surrender the knife and instead slashing at the young victim. Despite the chaos, Guzman was fatally stopped by police.

Cyler sustained severe lacerations to his face and hand, requiring extensive stitches. His parents have shared the profound emotional toll the attack has taken, with Cyler now expressing fear of the outdoors. The family is immensely grateful to the swift actions of law enforcement and first responders who saved Cyler's life. The perpetrator, Guzman, reportedly had a history of mental illness and was previously involved in a violent incident in 2024, though details surrounding that event remain unclear. Social media has been inundated with messages of support and well wishes for Cyler's recovery. Cyler's parents revealed his difficult start in life, born prematurely with health complications, highlighting his inherent resilience and fighting spirit. The emotional scars for the family are expected to be long-lasting, with the father recounting the harrowing experience of entering his son's hospital room to find it filled with law enforcement. Cyler's bravery in the face of such trauma is a testament to his strong character. The incident raises concerns about security within retail spaces and the complex issues surrounding individuals with documented mental health struggles and past violent behavior. The community has rallied around the Hillman family, offering comfort and support during this incredibly challenging time. The boy's innocent joy of wanting to go outside has been replaced by a palpable fear, a heartbreaking consequence of the violent act





boredpanda / 🏆 18. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Omaha Attack Walmart Assault Child Victim Police Intervention Mental Illness

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fatal Crash on Binbrook Road Leaves One Dead, Toddler CriticalA devastating collision on Binbrook Road in Hamilton has resulted in the death of one man, critical injuries to an 18-month-old toddler, and serious, life-altering injuries to two women. Police are investigating the incident, with charges anticipated as reconstruction efforts continue.

Read more »

Police Fatally Take Down Woman Slashing At Toddler With A Knife After Kidnapping Him From WalmartCops arrived to find the attacker wielding a knife, moments away from attacking a 3-year-old boy sitting in a shopping cart.

Read more »

Walmart rolls out new packaging for Great Value store brand to reflect changing shopping habitsRedesign affecting 10,000 products aims to position the retailer’s private label brand as equivalent to national labels

Read more »

Police Take Down Woman Who Attacked Toddler After Kidnapping Him From WalmartCops arrived to find the attacker wielding a knife, moments away from attacking a 3-year-old boy sitting in a shopping cart.

Read more »

Woman Fatally Shot by Police After Alleged Kidnapping and Stabbing of Toddler at WalmartA woman, identified as Noemi Guzman, was fatally shot by police at a Walmart in Omaha, Nebraska, after allegedly attempting to kidnap and stab a 3-year-old boy. The incident began with shoplifting and escalated to threats with a knife before officers arrived and the child was cut. The boy is receiving medical treatment.

Read more »

New Details Emerge After Police Fatally Take Down Woman Attacking Toddler With Knife At Walmart“I had to take a minute and sit in the corner and pretty much bawl my eyes out, because that broke my heart…”

Read more »