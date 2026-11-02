Two-year-old boy dies after being struck by vehicle in Sunridge Mall parking lot in northeast Calgary

A two-year-old boy was killed Sunday after being struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of Sunridge Mall in northeast Calgary, police say. The driver took the child and family to Peter Lougheed hospital, where the boy died.

A two-year-old boy is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of Sunridge Mall in northeast Calgary on Sunday afternoon, police say.

The child was hit by a taxi in the parking lot near the Winners store in the 2500 block of 36th Street N.E. , according to the Calgary Police Service. After the collision, the taxi driver took the victim and the family to the nearby Peter Lougheed hospital, police said. The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital.

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The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. The Calgary Police Service traffic section is investigating the fatal collision. No charges have been announced. The death is the second pedestrian fatality in Calgary in a week.

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Second Pedestrian Fatality Raises Safety Concerns

Another pedestrian was killed in Martindale in the city's northeast on Oct. 26. A separate pedestrian collision the next day prompted warnings from police and a city councillor, who urged drivers and pedestrians to be more careful. According to police, there have been 27 fatal collisions in the city this year, resulting in 33 deaths. Ten of those who died were pedestrians.

Data released earlier this year showed road safety in Calgary was trending in the wrong direction. RCMP said in September that 2026 was on track to be the deadliest year on Alberta roads. The Sunridge Mall collision happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the busy commercial parking lot, which is bordered by 36th Street and Sunridge Way N.E. The mall is a major retail hub in the city's northeast, with several large stores, restaurants and transit connections nearby.

Police Seek Dash-Camera Footage for Investigation

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dash-camera footage from the area to contact the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers. The investigation is ongoing. Police have not released the name of the child or the driver.

Fatal collisions involving young children have prompted renewed calls for safer parking lot design and lower speeds in commercial areas. City officials have previously said pedestrian safety is a priority, but advocates say more physical measures are needed to slow vehicles in busy lots. The boy's death adds to a growing toll on Calgary roads this year. The 33 deaths from 27 fatal collisions mark a significant increase from recent years.

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Of the 33 people killed, 10 were pedestrians, a category that includes people walking in parking lots and on sidewalks. RCMP warned in September that Alberta was on pace for its deadliest year on record for road deaths in 2026, with both urban and rural areas seeing increases. The Calgary Police Service traffic section is continuing to investigate the Sunridge Mall collision. Anyone with information is asked to come forward.