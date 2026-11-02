Toddler Death in Calgary Parking Lot Sparks Traffic Safety Warning

A two-year-old child died after being struck by a vehicle at Sunridge Mall in Calgary on Sunday evening. Police issued urgent safety warnings as the Calgary Police Service investigates the fatal accident near Winner's.

A two-year-old child has died following a fatal collision in a parking lot in northeast Calgary. The tragic incident occurred around 5:39 p.m. on Sunday in the vicinity of the Winner's store at Sunridge Mall. The specific location of the accident is on the 2500 block of 36 Street N.E. in the city.

The Calgary Police Service confirmed that the young victim was struck by a vehicle after running away from their father. Emergency responders transported the child to the Peter Lougheed Centre for urgent medical treatment. Despite the efforts of medical staff at the hospital, the child later succumbed to their injuries.

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Parking Lot Safety Dangers Highlighted

Andy Woodward of the Calgary Police Service traffic unit described the event as an unfortunate set of circumstances. He emphasized that parking lots are frequently dangerous areas for pedestrians, particularly for young children. The tragedy has prompted immediate public safety warnings from law enforcement officials regarding these high-traffic zones.

Woodward noted that the holiday season is approaching, a time when children often become highly excited and more active. He advised parents to exercise extreme caution and ensure they securely hold their children at all times in such environments. The warning aims to prevent similar tragedies during the busy shopping period ahead.

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Investigation and Driver Status

Police have confirmed that the driver involved in the collision remained at the scene of the accident. The Calgary Police Service traffic section is currently conducting a full investigation into the circumstances of the crash. Officers are gathering evidence to determine the specific details of how the collision occurred.

The identity of the two-year-old victim has not been released to the public at this time. Authorities are continuing their investigation while maintaining respect for the privacy of the grieving family during this difficult period.

Impact on First Responders and Community

Woodward acknowledged the emotional toll that such accidents take on emergency services first responders. He stated that these collisions, whether involving a two-year-old or a 92-year-old, significantly affect the personnel involved. The incident highlights the severe impact on the Calgary Police Service and other emergency workers.

As the investigation continues, the community is reminded of the potential hazards present in commercial parking areas. The Calgary Police Service urges all parents and guardians to remain vigilant and maintain physical contact with young children in parking lots. The department continues to work on raising awareness about pedestrian safety in high-risk zones across the city.