Toddler Attacked with Knife in Omaha Walmart Parking Lot; Mother and Child Safe After Police Intervention

A shocking incident unfolded at an Omaha Walmart when a woman, identified as Noemi Guzman, shoplifted a knife and used it to attack a toddler, Cyler Hillman, and his mother, Sara Hillman. Police intervened, fatally stopping the assailant. The young victim sustained serious facial and hand lacerations requiring numerous stitches. The family is focusing on Cyler's physical and emotional recovery, with the child expressing fear of going outside. The attacker had a known history of mental illness and prior violent incidents.

A violent incident occurred Tuesday morning at the Walmart located on South 72nd Street in Omaha, Nebraska, where a woman, identified as 31-year-old Noemi Guzman, shoplifted a large knife. Witness accounts and police reports indicate that Guzman then used the stolen knife to threaten and attack a young child, identified as Cyler Hillman, who was in a shopping cart. The child's mother, Sara Hillman, was with Cyler at the time of the attack.

As officers arrived on the scene in the store's parking lot, they confronted Guzman. Despite repeated orders to drop the weapon, Guzman reportedly refused and proceeded to slash at the toddler, causing severe injuries to his face and hand. According to Deputy Chief Scott Gray, Guzman had taken possession of the child, in what was described as an act of kidnapping. The attack, which occurred as Guzman and the child casually exited the store, did not immediately draw significant attention from other shoppers. Deputy Chief Gray explained that their movements were not overtly suspicious, leading others to overlook the developing threat. Photos of the injuries, shared by the toddler's mother, reveal a deep laceration across Cyler's left cheek and significant damage to his hand. Sara Hillman stated on social media that Cyler required approximately 17 to 20 stitches for his facial wound and additional stitches for his hand. She emphasized the long road ahead for both physical and emotional healing for her son and the entire family. Images circulating online showed Cyler in a hospital room, recovering from what appeared to be surgery, clutching a teddy bear. His parents, Casey and Sara Hillman, have shared the emotional toll the incident has taken, particularly on their young son. Cyler has expressed significant fear, indicating he no longer wants to go outside, describing it as scary. This is a stark contrast to his usual adventurous spirit, as his father noted that Cyler has always loved being outdoors and is typically fearless. The child’s parents recalled his hospital requests for his father, a Band-Aid, and to go home. Casey Hillman described the harrowing experience of walking into his son’s hospital room to find it filled with law enforcement officers, who then informed him of the attack. He expressed profound relief that Cyler is alive and healing, despite the traumatic events. He assured his son he would protect him, vowing to keep him safe. Cyler’s parents highlighted his resilient nature, describing him as a fighter with a brave spirit, even from birth, having overcome early health challenges as a premature infant. They extended their deepest gratitude to the Omaha Police Department and all first responders for their swift actions in saving their son’s life. Information regarding the deceased perpetrator, Noemi Guzman, indicates she had a documented history of mental illness and was known to law enforcement following a violent incident earlier in 2024, the specifics of which are not yet fully disclosed. The outpouring of support from the community has been immense, with social media flooded with messages of encouragement and well wishes for the brave young victim. The community has rallied around the Hillman family, offering condolences and prayers for Cyler’s complete recovery. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the complexities of mental health crises and the importance of public safety measures within retail environments. The family is focusing on Cyler’s rehabilitation and hope for a full return to his vibrant, energetic self. The investigation into the full circumstances surrounding the attack and the perpetrator's background is ongoing. The family has requested privacy as they navigate this difficult period and focus on Cyler's recovery. The bravery of the child and the quick response of law enforcement were critical in preventing further harm. The community’s collective empathy and support are invaluable to the Hillman family during this challenging time. The detailed accounts from the parents paint a vivid picture of the emotional devastation experienced by the family. The long-term emotional impact on young Cyler is a significant concern, and the family is committed to ensuring he receives the support he needs. The public’s awareness of such incidents underscores the need for continuous efforts to enhance public safety and mental health support systems. The focus remains on the recovery of the child and the well-being of his family. The incident has sparked conversations about security measures in public spaces and the challenges of managing individuals with severe mental health issues. The resilience of the child, Cyler, is an inspiration to many. The swift action of the Omaha police is credited with saving Cyler's life. The Hillman family's courage in sharing their story has brought attention to the lasting impact of such violent acts. The community continues to offer support and prayers for Cyler's full recovery. The details of the perpetrator's prior violent incident are still being investigated





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