Todd Fuhrman's Latest Odds: Canadiens vs. Sabres, NHL Draft Lottery, and More

In this latest edition of Todd's Odds, Todd Fuhrman discusses the Canadiens' chances against the Sabres after losing home-ice advantage and who he likes in the West. He also weighs in on the St. Louis Blues' chances against the Sabres and Button's prediction on the NHL Draft Lottery. Additionally, Ujiri shares his thoughts on returning to the NBA with the Mavericks and his desire to win.

Todd Fuhrman is back for the latest edition of Todd's Odds where he dives into the Canadiens ' chances against the Sabres after losing home-ice advantage and who he likes in the West.

Brind'Amour: 'If you know what they're doing in the first 10 minutes, that's a well-coached team'St. Louis: 'I know we can play with Sabres, we just have to do some things a bit better'Button: If Habs' top line doesn't score they 'won't win this series, they won't come close'It's a great day to be a Toronto Maple Leaf': Button on the Leafs winning the Draft LotteryI want to taste it again': Ujiri on how desire to win drove him to NBA return with Mav





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Todd Fuhrman Odds Canadiens Sabres NHL Draft Lottery St. Louis Blues Button Ujiri NBA Mavs Desire To Win

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