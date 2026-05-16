Today's Digest: Hyrox Race, Alberta Pipeline Battles, Sanctions on Israel, Sports Success & More

A brief rundown of some of the most important stories happening in Canada today, including the Hyrox Cross Country Races in Ottawa, escalating conflicts between the government and energy companies in Alberta, calls for restricting Israeli annexation of the West Bank, exciting hockey results, and last-minute beauty discounts to shop in.

Thousands of runners poured into Ottawa for the Hyrox Cross Country Races, presenting a memorable experience, but leaving behind a trail of repairs after a dust storm hit Winnipeg.

Meanwhile, energy battles between the government and energy companies in Alberta reached new heights as state officials questioned the timeline for laying pipelines. Former Canadian diplomats have advised the Canadian government to impose severe sanctions on Israel over the handling of the Middle East conflict. In sports news, Connor Brown has received Canada's 5-3 victory over Sweden and the excitement of the Victoria Day long weekend continues with potential extreme temperatures in different parts of the country.

Shoppers can also enjoy the benefits of buying smart laundry baskets. These are just a few notable stories in the news today, which you can read about in more details and discover more relevant topics in the news section. Enjoy your day and stay updated with the news that matters most to you





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Hyrox Races Alberta Pipeline Battles Israel Sanctions Hockey Results Canada Victoria Day Shopping Trends

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