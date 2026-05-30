TNO Opens Auditions for 2026-2027 Community Play

Théâtre du Nouvel-Ontario invites community members to audition for its 2027 community play through fun theatre workshops on June 20 and 24. No experience needed. All roles and activities are in French.

The Théâtre du Nouvel-Ontario (TNO) is calling all community theatre enthusiasts to participate in its upcoming 2026-2027 community play . This professional-scale production, which will feature local community members on stage, is set to premiere in January 2027.

The play is a dark comedy written by Chloé Thériault and Antoine Côté Legault, and will be directed by Hélène Dallaire, a seasoned director known for her engaging and inclusive approach to theatre. Auditions for the production will be held as part of the St-Jean celebration activities hosted by the Centre de santé communautaire du Grand Sudbury on June 20 and 24, 2025.

Unlike traditional auditions, these sessions will take the form of fun, interactive theatre workshops led by Dallaire herself. This innovative format is designed to make the audition process accessible and enjoyable for everyone, regardless of previous experience. Participants will engage in group activities lasting approximately three hours, which include an information session about the show and the commitment required. No preparation or prior theatre experience is necessary, making this an ideal opportunity for newcomers to explore the world of theatre.

To register, interested individuals can fill out a form available on the TNO website. The auditions are open to Francophones aged 10 and older from all backgrounds. The production team is seeking a diverse range of performers to fill various roles, ensuring that the cast reflects the vibrant multicultural community of Sudbury.

In addition to on-stage roles, the team is also looking for volunteers to assist backstage in areas such as costume creation, set design, and stage tech. These behind-the-scenes roles are crucial for the success of the production and offer a unique chance to learn about the technical aspects of theatre. All auditions and the play itself will be conducted entirely in French, emphasizing TNO's commitment to promoting Francophone culture in Ontario.

Audition dates are scheduled for June 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Collège Boréal, Room 3606, and June 24 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Place des Arts, La Zone. Specific details about the play, including its title and full plot, will be revealed during the TNO season launch in August 2025. This dark comedy promises to deliver a unique theatrical experience that blends humor with thought-provoking themes.

The TNO has a long history of producing community-driven plays that resonate with local audiences, and this production is expected to be no exception. By involving community members in both performance and production roles, TNO aims to foster a deeper appreciation for theatre and strengthen cultural ties within the community. The organization believes that theatre is a powerful tool for expression and connection, and this initiative is a testament to that belief.

Whether you are an experienced actor or a first-time performer, this is an opportunity to be part of something special. The collaborative nature of the project ensures that every participant contributes to the final artistic vision, creating a sense of ownership and pride. For those interested in exploring their creative side, this is a chance to work with professionals and gain valuable insights into the world of professional theatre.

The workshops are designed to be inclusive and supportive, encouraging participants to step out of their comfort zones in a safe environment. The TNO team is excited to welcome new faces and talents to the stage. They emphasize that diversity is a key strength, and they encourage applications from people of all ages, backgrounds, and skill levels.

The play will be a highlight of the 2027 cultural calendar, and those involved will have the satisfaction of contributing to a major community event. Registration is simple and can be done online. Spots for the audition workshops are limited, so early sign-up is recommended. For more information, visit the TNO website or contact their office directly.

Don't miss this chance to be part of a vibrant theatrical production that celebrates community and creativity





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Théâtre Du Nouvel-Ontario Community Play Auditions Sudbury French Theatre

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