Tito Ortiz Shares Details of Boating Accident

Former UFC champion Tito Ortiz shared the details of a boating accident that occurred 11 weeks ago. Ortiz was thrown from a boat and suffered severe injuries, including headaches, face pain, body pain, and memory loss. He will undergo surgery next week to relieve the pain and continue his recovery.

Former UFC champion Tito Ortiz shared the details of a boating accident that occurred 11 weeks ago in a post on social media. Ortiz was thrown from a boat traveling approximately 55 and launched nearly 10 feet into the air.

He was knocked unconscious and woke up 10 feet underwater. Ortiz remembers opening his eyes beneath the surface and realizing he had to get to the top. It took about six hard strokes before he finally broke through the water. When Ortiz surfaced, the boat was over 100 yards away.

As he floated there, trying to understand what had happened, he realized how close he had come to losing his life. Thankfully, the boat came back around and picked him up. Ortiz sat down on a beanbag, confused, in pain, and not fully understanding the severity of his injuries. It hasn't been an easy recovery for Ortiz, who says he is still dealing with some of the effects of the accident.

However, Ortiz also feels fortunate to still be alive. The headaches, face pain, body pain, and memory loss that followed have been unlike anything Ortiz has ever experienced. For nearly two months after the accident, much of Ortiz's memory was gone. Even now, pieces are slowly starting to come back.

This injury has affected every part of Ortiz's life. His health has suffered. His personal life has suffered. His business has suffered.

He's missed opportunities, lost time, and faced challenges he never expected. But through it all, one thing remains clear: God was watching over Ortiz. Ortiz truly believes he was given a second chance. Every day since that accident has been a reminder of how precious life is and how quickly everything can change.

Ortiz further revealed that he will undergo surgery next week. On Monday, June 8, Ortiz will undergo C3-C4 disc replacement surgery. His hope is that this procedure will finally relieve the pain and help him continue the road to recovery. Ortiz thanked everyone who has supported him, prayed for him, checked in on him, and stood by his side during this difficult journey.

Ortiz's encouragement has meant more than words can express. Ortiz is not done fighting. This is just another challenge to overcome. Ortiz was one of the promotion's first true superstars during its formative years thanks to rivalries with the likes of.

He reigned as UFC light heavyweight champion from 2000 to 2003 while authoring five successful title defenses. Ortiz's last combat sports appearances came in September 2021, when he suffered a first-round knockout loss to UFC champ Ilia Topuria





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