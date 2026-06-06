Timmins 9 Wildfire Size Reduced, Still Not Under Control

Firefighting efforts continue on the Timmins 9 wildfire, now mapped at 3,154 hectares. Cooler weather has helped reduce activity, but the fire remains not under control. Road restrictions are in place, and the public is reminded to follow outdoor burning regulations.

The Timmins 9 wildfire has been remapped at 3,154 hectares, a reduction from the 3,346 hectares reported on Friday. The fire remains not under control, although cooler temperatures, lighter winds, and scattered rain have helped reduce its activity, according to Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services .

Currently, 13 Ontario FireRanger crews and four helicopters are assigned to combat the fire. Travel and use of roads in the fire area are prohibited without a Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry exemption permit. No new fires were reported in the northeast region on Saturday. Across the region, there are five active wildland fires: two are not under control, one is being held, and two are under control.

The public is encouraged to view the updated fire situation and restricted fire zones online. Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services reminds the public to exercise caution with outdoor burning. To dispose of yard waste and woody debris, composting or using local landfills is recommended. If burning is necessary, it must follow Ontario's Outdoor Burning Regulations.

Fires can only be ignited no sooner than two hours before sunset and must be extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise. Adequate tools and water must be on site to control the fire. Residents should consult the full regulations for safe outdoor burning. To report a wildland fire north of the French and Mattawa rivers, call 310-FIRE.

For fires south of those rivers, dial 9-1-1. Follow official accounts on Facebook, Instagram and X (@ONforestfires and @ONfeudeforet) for prevention tips and current fire information in English and French. Additional details are available at www.ontario.ca/forestfire





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Timmins 9 Wildfire Ontario Forest Fires Fireranger Crews Outdoor Burning Regulations Wildfire Reporting

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