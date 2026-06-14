Timiskaming Forest Alliance to Hold Indigenous Listening Circle After Court‑Ordered Blockade Ends

A forestry consortium in northern Ontario will meet with a Matachewan First Nation family in a traditional listening circle after an injunction allowed it to complete clearcutting on the contested Cairo 173 site. The session aims to address community concerns, clarify consultation processes and potentially avoid further litigation.

A forestry consortium known as the Timiskaming Forest Alliance Inc has agreed to sit down with a Matachewan First Nation family in a listening circle after court intervention allowed it to finish a clearcutting operation in the Cairo 173 area of northern Ontario.

The consortium, which includes several logging companies and First Nations partners, holds a licence from the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources to harvest roughly one hundred and one hectares of forest near the community of Matachewan. The dispute began when a family led by Dorothy Larkman observed harvesting machines destroying a blueberry patch that had been a gathering place for multiple generations.

Larkman recalled bringing her grandchildren and children to the same bushes and said the sight of the plants being ripped up prompted her to raise the alarm within her community. She emphasized that the protest was not aimed at forestry in general but at the way the land was being managed and the desire for Indigenous voices to shape those decisions.

The family, supported by other members of the Matachewan First Nation, blocked access to the site on several occasions between July and September 2025 and again in January 2026. Their actions led the consortium to seek legal relief, resulting in an interim order followed by an interlocutory injunction that prohibited anyone from obstructing the consortium's entry to the site. With the injunction in place the alliance completed the clearcutting operation by the end of March 2026.

In response to the continued tension, the alliance announced that it would pause further harvesting and organise a listening circle for June 25, inviting the Flood family, the Ministry of Natural Resources and other stakeholders to discuss the concerns raised. Listening circles are a practice rooted in Indigenous tradition, designed to provide a safe environment for participants to share perspectives and experiences.

The purpose of this particular circle is to foster mutual understanding and to ensure that elders and community members are meaningfully consulted on future forest‑management plans. Michael Swinwood, the lawyer representing Dorothy Larkman, said the session would also serve to educate the consortium and the Crown about the role of elders in Indigenous governance.

The Timiskaming Forest Alliance maintains that it has fulfilled its duty to consult, citing a series of engagements that began in 2015 and continued through the development of its 2021‑31 Forest Management Plan. The alliance notes that it consulted with Larkman's brother Lorne Flood and his son David Flood, and that it has incorporated some of their recommendations by reducing the size of harvested blocks, staggering cuts and providing data on the impact of logging on marten populations.

The First Nation's chief, Alex Sonny Batisse, indicated that the council had approved the harvesting plan before his current term began in March 2025, but he acknowledged that the recent blockades represent a self‑help remedy by community members who feel their concerns were not adequately addressed. The upcoming listening circle will therefore serve as a critical step toward resolving the dispute and determining whether additional court action will be necessary





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Forestry Indigenous Rights Ontario Court Case Listening Circle Timiskaming Forest Alliance

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