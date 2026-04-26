Timberwolves Face Injury Concerns After Game 4 Win; Edwards Knee Bruised, DiVincenzo Out for Season

Minnesota Timberwolves win Game 4 against the Denver Nuggets but suffer significant injuries to Anthony Edwards (knee bruise, expected to miss weeks) and Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles tear, season-ending).

The Minnesota Timberwolves secured a crucial 119-114 victory over the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series, but the win was tempered by significant injuries to key players.

While the team celebrates advancing to a commanding 3-1 series lead, concerns loom over the health of star guard Anthony Edwards and the devastating loss of Donte DiVincenzo for the remainder of the playoffs, and potentially beyond. Initial assessments reveal that Edwards sustained a bone bruise and a hyperextended left knee during Saturday night’s game. Fortunately, medical evaluations have confirmed that there is no structural damage to the knee, offering a glimmer of hope for his eventual return.

However, sources indicate that Edwards is expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks, a substantial blow to the Timberwolves’ playoff aspirations. The exact timeline for his recovery remains uncertain, and the team is proceeding cautiously to ensure a full and safe rehabilitation. The injury to Edwards occurred in the first half of the game, immediately raising concerns among fans and analysts. His absence would undoubtedly impact the Timberwolves’ offensive firepower and defensive intensity.

Edwards has emerged as a leading force for Minnesota this season, showcasing exceptional scoring ability, playmaking skills, and a relentless competitive spirit. His ability to create opportunities for himself and his teammates is pivotal to the team’s success. The Timberwolves will need to rely on other players to step up and fill the void left by Edwards’ absence, particularly in the crucial upcoming games against the Nuggets.

Players like Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert, and Jaden McDaniels will be expected to elevate their performance and contribute significantly on both ends of the court. The coaching staff will also need to adjust their strategies and rotations to compensate for Edwards’ absence and maximize the team’s strengths. The challenge now is to maintain momentum and navigate the series without their star player, a task that will require resilience, adaptability, and a collective effort from the entire roster.

Adding to the Timberwolves’ woes, Donte DiVincenzo suffered a complete tear of his Achilles tendon during the same game. This devastating injury effectively ends his season and casts a shadow over his future prospects. An Achilles tendon tear typically requires extensive rehabilitation, often taking several months to a year for a full recovery. The injury not only deprives the Timberwolves of a valuable contributor but also raises concerns about DiVincenzo’s long-term career trajectory.

He had become an integral part of the Timberwolves’ starting lineup, providing crucial shooting, ball-handling, and defensive versatility. His absence will create a significant hole in the team’s rotation, forcing the coaching staff to explore alternative options. The Timberwolves organization has expressed its support for DiVincenzo and pledged to provide him with the best possible medical care and rehabilitation resources. Despite the setbacks, the Timberwolves remain focused on their playoff goals.

They understand that overcoming adversity is an inherent part of the postseason journey, and they are determined to fight through these challenges and continue their pursuit of a championship. The team’s ability to rally around each other and maintain a positive mindset will be crucial as they navigate the remainder of the series and beyond.

The upcoming games will undoubtedly test their resilience and determination, but the Timberwolves are confident in their ability to overcome these obstacles and achieve their ultimate objective





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