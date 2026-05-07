Tim Hoven Resigns as President of Chamber of Commerce in Alberta Voter List Scandal

Tim Hoven, a prominent figure in the Centurion Project, resigned as president of his local chamber of commerce in west-central Alberta, following allegations of abuse of Alberta's voter list. The separatist group's alleged privacy breach and Elections Alberta investigation led to his resignation.

Tim Hoven, a prominent figure in the Centurion Project , resigned as president of his local chamber of commerce in west-central Alberta, following allegations of abuse of Alberta's voter list.

The separatist group's alleged privacy breach and Elections Alberta investigation led to his resignation. Hoven emphasized that he holds no leadership or decision-making role with any pro-independence group and that his involvement has been limited to speeches. The RCMP and Alberta Privacy Commissioner are also investigating the matter. The Rocky Mountain House and District Chamber of Commerce, where Hoven served as president, is a non-partisan organization.

Hoven remains on the board of directors at Bow Valley Credit Union, which has branches throughout southern and central Alberta





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Centurion Project Alberta Voter List Alberta Prosperity Project Alberta Independence Alberta Chamber Of Commerce Bow Valley Credit Union RCMP Investigation Alberta Privacy Commissioner Alberta's Private Sector Privacy Law Alberta's Voter List Scandal

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