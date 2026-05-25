Tim Hortons to hire 10,000 local employees, adds 80 new restaurants across Canada

Tim Hortons is pledging to hire 10,000 local employees and adding 80 new restaurants across Canada, as the coffee chain responds to the return of Dunkin' to the Canadian market.

Tim Hortons is pledging to hire some 10,000 local employees, rolling back its reliance on the temporary foreign worker program . The coffee chain says 400 hiring events have already taken place throughout March and April, and that the hiring blitz of local team members will continue throughout the year.

It's a bit of a change for the company, which has in the past relied on the temporary foreign worker program to pull in new employees. Tim Hortons says it turned to the foreign worker program following the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, when the country experienced a shortage of workers. Still, Tims says it has always been dedicated to hiring from within the communities where restaurants are located.

The company lobbied the government to maintain the program, saying it would help restaurants at a time when staff were in short supply. However, given the recent rise in youth unemployment, the coffee chain says that lobbying is no longer necessary, and the change is just one shakeup coming to the Canadian coffee chain — Tim Hortons announced on Friday that it's planning to add 80 new restaurants across the country by the end of the year, and renovate another 400 of its cafes.

American doughnut chain Dunkin' is set to return to the Canadian market after reaching a deal with Montreal-based Foodtastic, which owns chains including Milestones and Second Cup. Montreal-based Foodtastic said earlier in May that it had reached a deal to bring the donut and coffee chain back to Canada, after it exited the country in 2018.

Foodtastic CEO Peter Mammas told CBC News he expected the first store to open its doors within the next six months, and hundreds would follow eventually. When asked if the expansion plans have anything to do with the return of Dunkin', Tim Hortons said the multi-year plan was part of a longer term investment.

However, a business consultant and marketing instructor with York University's Schulich School of Business, says it's hard to see the recent moves by Tim Hortons as anything other than a response to the return of Dunkin' to Canada. While the Tim Hortons consumer base is generally viewed as older and more traditional, the consultant says Dunkin' has a cool factor that could help the American chain capture a younger generation.

The tough job market isn't getting any better for young Canadians. According to the company, only 4,000 Tim Hortons employees — or 3.6 per cent of workers in restaurant roles — are employed through the temporary foreign worker program, and the coffee chain says those employees are hired in communities with documented labour shortages.

In 2022, the federal government doubled the proportion of temporary foreign workers that businesses could rely on from 10 to 20 per cent of their workforce, while some sectors, including food service, were extended even further to 30 per cent. The federal government cut the number of temporary foreign workers allowed in Canada in 2022, but the company lobbied the government to maintain the program, saying it would help restaurants at a time when staff were in short supply.

The change is just one shakeup coming to the Canadian coffee chain — Tim Hortons announced on Friday that it's planning to add 80 new restaurants across the country by the end of the year, and renovate another 400 of its cafes





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