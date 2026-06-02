Tim Hortons Invests CAD 400 Million in Canadian Restaurant Expansion and Renovations

Tim Hortons, Canada's beloved coffee and doughnut chain, is investing CAD 400 million this year in new restaurant constructions and renovations across the country. The project involves 60 franchise owners building 80 new restaurants and 280 existing owners renovating 400 locations. This investment is creating local jobs and supporting Canadian businesses.

Tim Hortons , Canada's iconic coffee and doughnut chain, is investing CAD 400 million this year in new restaurant constructions and renovations across the country. The 2026 plans involve 60 franchise owners building 80 new restaurants, while 280 existing owners will renovate 400 locations.

This investment is a collective effort, with individual owners contributing CAD 270 million and Tim Hortons corporate adding an additional CAD 130 million. The 340 owners undertaking these projects are investing their own funds, creating local jobs for tradespeople such as electricians, plumbers, carpenters, and more. The renovation and construction materials are sourced from Canadian-owned businesses, with most items manufactured in Canada.

The custom restaurant furniture is handcrafted in Montréal using 100% Canadian-sourced maple, and all signs are designed, fabricated, and installed by Canadian suppliers. The key objectives of these projects include improving lighting, layouts, and design to serve guests more efficiently. The provinces with the most projects are Ontario, Alberta, and Quebec.

Tim Hortons' President, Axel Schwan, stated, 'Tim Hortons was built in Canada by Canadians, and we are proud to continue investing in Canada to give our guests beautiful, modern restaurants to enjoy.

' Some new locations have already opened, and all projects are expected to be completed this year. Meanwhile, Tim Hortons has launched a national campaign to hire 10,000 local team members, reducing its reliance on the temporary foreign worker program. This move comes after the chain turned to the federal program due to a worker shortage during the COVID-19 pandemic





DCN_Canada / 🏆 17. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tim Hortons Restaurant Expansion Renovations Canadian Investment Job Creation Local Economy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rain washes out Nashville qualifying and puts Denny Hamlin on the pole for the Cracker Barrel 400Denny Hamlin will start on the pole Sunday night at the Cracker Barrel 400 after spotty showers cancelled qualifying Saturday at the Nashville Superspeedway.

Read more »

Hamlin storms back from a pole-start penalty to win at Nashville SuperspeedwayDenny Hamlin looked in his mirror wondering why nobody else went with him when the green flag dropped at the start of the Cracker Barrel 400 on Sunday night.

Read more »

Hall of Famer and Red Sox great Ortiz says owner Henry is ‘worried’ about teamHall of Famer David Ortiz said Boston Red Sox owner John Henry is concerned about the direction of his last-place team.

Read more »

NBA Finals 2026: League execs, coaches, scouts preview Spurs-KnicksAhead of Wednesday's Game 1 in San Antonio, Tim Bontemps canvasses the league on the keys to Spurs-Knicks.

Read more »