TikTok removes deepfake network spreading false U.S.-Canada trade war content to Canadians

TikTok says it has permanently banned accounts tied to a deepfake network that spread divisive and false content to Canadians, including videos about the U.S.-Canada trade war. A McGill University report identified nearly 300 TikTok and Instagram accounts whose videos were viewed 22.1 million times in three months.

TikTok says it has taken down deepfake videos spreading falsehoods about the U.S.-Canada trade war and permanently banned accounts linked to a network that pushed divisive and false content to Canadians.

The company said it also launched its own investigation that removed additional content and accounts that were breaking platform rules on deceptive behaviour and misleading AI-generated content. The action followed a report released Thursday by McGill University Centre for Media, Technology and Democracy. The report says the network uses deepfakes of real influencers. It identified nearly 300 TikTok and Instagram accounts whose videos were viewed 22.1 million times in the past three months.

Also read Canadians Accused of Drug Smuggling Claim Bag Tag Switch Scheme

McGill Report Identifies Deepfake Network

The report says many of the videos focused on the U.S.-Canada trade war, and the most-watched videos included false information. It says it is not clear who is behind the network, but it is almost certainly run from outside of North America. TikTok confirmed it permanently banned the accounts named in the McGill report and removed more content and accounts found during its own investigation.

Advertisement

The company said its rules prohibit deceptive behaviour and misleading AI-generated content, and it acted to enforce those policies. The McGill report highlights how deepfakes of real influencers were used to spread false and divisive material to Canadian audiences on major social platforms. The report tracked activity across TikTok and Instagram over a three-month period, counting nearly 300 accounts and 22.1 million views.

TikTok Bans Accounts Linked To False Trade War Content

The most-watched videos in the network included false information, with much of the content centred on the U.S.-Canada trade war. The report states the network is almost certainly operated from outside North America, though it does not identify who is behind it. TikTok said it took down the accounts named in the report and also removed additional content and accounts that violated its rules.

The company cited its policies on deceptive behaviour and misleading AI-generated content as the basis for the removals. The McGill University Centre for Media, Technology and Democracy published the report on Thursday. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2026. Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press