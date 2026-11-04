Cenovus flags tight Nov. 15 timeline for Pathways carbon storage deals

Cenovus Energy says Ottawa, Alberta and oilsands producers face a tight timeline to finalize binding Pathways carbon capture agreements by Nov. 15.

Cenovus Energy Inc. says top oilsands producers, Ottawa and the Alberta government face a time squeeze to finalize agreements on moving the Pathways carbon storage project forward by their mid-month target.

Jeff Lawson, Cenovus corporate development and chief sustainability officer, told analysts Wednesday that the parties have nuanced agreements to hammer out. He spoke on a conference call after Cenovus reported third-quarter results. Lawson said the agreements are difficult because they are new and have not been drafted before. Both the federal and Alberta governments have been excellent to deal with, he said.

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Pathways Carbon Storage Agreements

They have been pragmatic and are trying to push the project ahead, he added. Members of the Oil Sands Alliance reached a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Ottawa and the province in July. They set a Nov. 15 target to pin down binding agreements with each company. The alliance includes Cenovus and four peers: Suncor Energy, Canadian Natural Resources, Imperial Oil and ConocoPhillips.

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Lawson listed several positive developments for the sector in recent months. They include a major expansion in investment tax perks, reforms to simplify regulatory reviews, a national-interest designation for a new West Coast pipeline and expected royalty incentives from the Alberta government. Now the parties need to hammer out the trade-off, which is what the six-megatonne carbon capture project looks like, he said. All companies are aligned on that if supports are in place, he added.

Nov. 15 is a pretty tight timeline to get all this done, but we are working towards that, Lawson said. He said the parties will play it week by week if they hit the timeline, but they are on a path and not falling off it. The Pathways-pipeline quid pro quo was part of a sweeping accord Ottawa and Alberta signed in November 2025 on a wide array of energy matters.

Pipeline Emissions and Growth Targets

The idea is for Pathways to offset some carbon dioxide emissions that the proposed West Coast pipeline, Pacific Link, would enable through increased oilsands production. Pathways involves a pipeline network that would carry carbon dioxide captured from various oilsands sites in northern Alberta to an underground storage hub near Cold Lake, Alta. The alliance said Pathways will have capacity to transport and store about six million tonnes per year of captured CO2 by the mid-2030s.

The parties are aiming for another 10 million tonnes of reductions by 2045. That is a significant scale-back from the 22 million tonnes of emissions by 2030 they had earlier targeted. In the July Pathways-centred MOU, governments agreed to pursue regulatory and fiscal policies that would spur oilsands growth. That growth, in turn, would ensure the pipeline from Alberta to a tanker port in southern British Columbia can be filled.

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Ottawa agreed to extending investment tax credits for certain carbon-capture equipment. Alberta has agreed to financial supports to encourage oilsands growth and has alluded recently to potential royalty incentives. Last month, Cenovus signed a deal to buy Athabasca Oil Corp. in a $5.7-billion cash-and-stock deal. Athabasca shareholders are to vote on the deal later this month, with its expected close set for December.

Cenovus Acquires Athabasca Oil

Cenovus CEO Jon McKenzie said the rationale for the transaction is very clear. Athabasca brings a high quality oilsands resource base with decades of development potential adjacent to existing Cenovus lands where the company has strong understanding of the resource and its potential, he said. McKenzie said opportunities to have thermal reserves and development inventory of this scale are increasingly rare.

He said Cenovus has a proven track record of applying its operating model to improve performance and create value from these types of assets. Earlier Wednesday, Cenovus reported a third-quarter profit of $3.36 billion, up from $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year. The profit amounted to $1.83 per diluted share, up from 72 cents per diluted share in the third quarter of 2025. Revenue for the quarter was $15.98 billion, up from $13.20 billion a year ago.

Upstream production totalled 1,023,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day for the quarter, up from 832,900 in the same quarter last year. Downstream crude throughput amounted to 437,200 barrels per day, down from 710,700 a year ago. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2026. By Lauren Krugel.