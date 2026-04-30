Tigers Rally to Avoid Sweep, Defeat Braves 5-2

The Detroit Tigers overcame a two-run deficit with a late-inning rally, defeating the Atlanta Braves 5-2 on Thursday and preventing a three-game sweep. Gleyber Torres' sacrifice fly in the eighth inning proved to be the game-winning run.

The Detroit Tigers demonstrated resilience and clutch hitting on Thursday, overcoming a deficit to defeat the Atlanta Braves 5-2 and prevent a series sweep. The game, played in Atlanta, saw a late rally fueled by key offensive contributions from several Tigers players, ultimately securing a much-needed victory.

The Braves had taken an early lead, capitalizing on some effective hitting against Tigers starting pitcher Framber Valdez, but Detroit’s offense came alive in the later innings, exploiting vulnerabilities in the Atlanta bullpen. The eighth inning proved to be the turning point, with a series of hits and walks setting the stage for Gleyber Torres’ decisive sacrifice fly. The Tigers’ comeback began in the eighth inning when Kerry Carpenter launched a triple off Braves reliever Joel Payamps.

This sparked a chain of events that quickly unraveled Atlanta’s lead. Matt Vierling followed with a double, tying the game at 2-2. Payamps then struggled with his control, walking Hao-Yu Lee and subsequently Kevin McGonigle. The pressure mounted, and Gleyber Torres delivered a crucial sacrifice fly, driving in Vierling and giving Detroit a 3-2 advantage.

The Tigers weren’t finished there. A pitching change brought in José Suarez, who walked pinch-hitter Wenceel Pérez. Pérez subsequently scored due to an error committed by left fielder Mike Yastrzemski on a hit by Vierling. Further extending their lead, Dillon Dingler’s double brought in Vierling, although Lee was thrown out at the plate thanks to a quick relay from shortstop Mauricio Dubón to catcher Drake Baldwin.

The Braves had initially established a 2-0 lead in the early stages of the game, with Eli White and Dubón each driving in a run off Valdez. However, the Tigers’ relentless offensive pressure ultimately proved too much for the Braves to handle. The previous night saw a heartbreaking loss for Detroit, as Matt Olson’s two-run homer in the ninth inning secured a 4-3 victory for Atlanta, but the Tigers refused to let that defeat define their series.

Drew Anderson was credited with the win for the Tigers, delivering two scoreless innings of relief. He effectively shut down the Braves’ offense, preventing any further scoring opportunities. Kyle Finnegan secured his first save of the season, pitching a clean ninth inning and solidifying the Tigers’ victory. The Tigers’ offense wasn’t limited to the eighth inning heroics.

Riley Greene, reaching base on a walk, scored on a single by Matt Vierling in the sixth, marking Detroit’s first run of the game. Braves starter Bryce Elder pitched six innings, allowing one run, six hits, and three walks. Despite a solid performance, he was unable to contain the Tigers’ late-game surge. Looking ahead, the Tigers will return home to face the Texas Rangers in a series opener on Friday, with Jack Flaherty taking the mound.

The Braves, meanwhile, will travel to Colorado to take on the Rockies, with Grant Holmes scheduled to start. This game showcased the Tigers’ ability to battle back from adversity and highlighted the importance of clutch hitting and strong relief pitching. The victory provides a significant boost in morale as they prepare for their upcoming series against the Rangers





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