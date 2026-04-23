Tigers Defeat Brewers 5-2 Behind Mize's Strong Start and Torkelson's Homer

Casey Mize pitched six strong innings and Spencer Torkelson hit his first home run of the season as the Detroit Tigers defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 5-2 on Wednesday night. The Tigers improved to 9-2 at home.

The Detroit Tigers continued their impressive home form on Wednesday night, securing a 5-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers in a game highlighted by strong pitching from Casey Mize and a timely home run from Spencer Torkelson .

Mize delivered a stellar performance, pitching six innings while allowing only one run and striking out seven batters. His consistent excellence has been a cornerstone of the Tigers’ early-season success, boasting a remarkable 2.51 ERA across his five starts. The 28-year-old, a former first overall pick in the 2018 MLB draft, is quickly establishing himself as a reliable ace in the Detroit rotation.

The win snapped a brief two-game losing streak for the Tigers, and further solidified their position as a force to be reckoned with, particularly within the confines of Comerica Park. The team now holds the best home record in Major League Baseball, standing at an impressive 9-2. Torkelson’s first home run of the season proved to be the decisive blow, a towering two-run shot to left-center field in the fourth inning.

This came after Riley Greene’s double, shifting the momentum firmly in Detroit’s favor. The Tigers didn’t stop there, adding to their lead in the fifth inning with an RBI double from Kevin McGonigle and an RBI single from Colt Keith. Kerry Carpenter also contributed with a solo home run in the eighth, bringing his season total to five.

McGonigle’s performance is particularly noteworthy, as he has now reached base safely in his last 20 starts, a feat not accomplished by a Tigers rookie since Riley Greene in 2022. This impressive streak also places him among elite company, being the youngest player to achieve such a run since Justin Upton in 2008. The offensive contributions were well-timed and effectively supported Mize’s strong pitching, creating a winning formula for the Tigers.

On the Brewers’ side, the game proved to be a challenging one. Starter DL Hall struck out two in two innings, but the relief pitching struggled to contain the Tigers’ offense. Chad Patrick was charged with the loss, allowing six hits and four runs in four innings of relief. Kenley Jansen, the Tigers’ closer, faced a tense situation in the ninth inning, working his way out of a bases-loaded jam to secure his sixth save of the year.

The Brewers’ offense was limited, managing only a single run against Mize and the Detroit bullpen. Looking ahead, the series finale is set for Thursday, with Brandon Sproat of the Brewers (0-1, 6.88 ERA) scheduled to face Tarik Skubal of the Tigers (3-2, 2.08 ERA). This matchup promises to be another exciting contest as both teams look to finish the series strong.

The Tigers will aim to continue their dominance at home, while the Brewers will seek to salvage a game and avoid being swept





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Detroit Tigers Milwaukee Brewers Casey Mize Spencer Torkelson MLB Baseball Home Run Kevin Mcgonigle Colt Keith Kerry Carpenter

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