Tiger Woods will play the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas for his first competition in two years, joining Rickie Fowler and Gary Woodland in the 20-man field at Albany Golf Club.

Tiger Woods is returning to competition for the first time in two years, announcing on Instagram that he will play the Hero World Challenge, the unofficial event he hosts in the Bahamas.

The tournament is set for Dec 3 to Dec 6 at Albany Golf Club in Nassau. Woods joins a 20-man field that includes Rickie Fowler and 2019 U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland. The Hero World Challenge is sanctioned by the PGA Tour and offers world ranking points. The field is drawn from players in the top 50 of the world ranking, though it reserves a spot for the tournament host.

Also read Tiger Woods making return to competitive golf at December's Hero World Challenge

For Woods, it will be his first time walking 72 holes since he set a Masters record in 2024 by making the cut for the 24th consecutive time. He missed the cut in the other three majors that year. Woods last competed in the 2024 British Open at Royal Troon, where he missed the cut in his last year playing all four majors.

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Woods Injury History And Legal Issues

He also played with his son at the 36-hole PNC Championship, where he could ride in a cart. Since then, injuries and legal trouble have kept him away from competition. Woods ruptured his Achilles tendon in February 2025 and missed the entire year. He then had a seventh back surgery in October of that year to replace a disk in his lower back.

He was starting to practice ahead of the Masters early this year when he was arrested and jailed on a DUI charge after his SUV clipped a trailer and flipped on its side while driving down a residential road in Florida. A sheriff's report said deputies found two pain pills in his pocket and Woods showed signs of impairment. A breath test was negative, but he refused a urine test.

Woods left the country to seek treatment, and in September he pleaded no contest to a reckless driving charge. His driver's license was suspended for five years. Woods, 50, still swings well, but he has not finished closer than 16 shots of the winning score in the 10 times he has played since his 2021 car crash. That includes one year against the 20-man field in the Bahamas.

2021 Car Crash Impact On Woods

Of all the injuries to his left knee and lower back, none was more devastating than those he suffered in the 2021 crash, when he was driving at a high rate of speed and rolled his SUV down a hill outside of Los Angeles. His right leg and ankle were so badly mangled that Woods said doctors contemplated amputation. But he returned a year later at the Masters.

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Woods has 15 majors and a record-tying 82 victories on the PGA Tour, and he has not won since the Zozo Championship in Japan in October 2019. His return at Albany Golf Club will be closely watched as he tests his body over 72 holes. Woods just completed his work as chairman of the Future Competition Committee on the PGA Tour that has reshaped the competition model for 2028.