Tiger Woods Fights for Privacy in DUI Case; Legal Battle Over Prescription Records

Tiger Woods' legal team is challenging prosecutors' attempt to subpoena his prescription drug records as part of his DUI case, citing his constitutional right to privacy and requesting a hearing to determine relevance. Woods has pleaded not guilty to DUI charges following a crash in Florida.

Tiger Woods ' legal team is mounting a strong defense against prosecutors' efforts to obtain his prescription drug records from Lewis Pharmacy. In court filings made public on Wednesday, Woods' attorney, Douglas Duncan, argued that the golf superstar possesses a fundamental constitutional right to privacy concerning these sensitive medical details.

The defense is requesting a formal hearing to scrutinize the prosecution's claim that these records are essential to their ongoing criminal investigation into Woods' recent DUI arrest. Duncan emphasized that while this right to privacy isn't absolute, the state must demonstrate a compelling justification for intruding upon Woods' personal information. Prosecutors are seeking specific details about Woods' prescriptions filled between January 1st and March 27th, including the frequency of refills, the quantity of medication, dosage amounts, and any accompanying warnings related to operating a vehicle while under the influence of the prescribed drugs. This request follows Woods' not guilty plea on March 31st to charges stemming from a single-vehicle accident on May 29th. During the incident, his SUV collided with a trailer and overturned near his Florida residence. Law enforcement officers at the scene reported that Woods appeared to be impaired and that two pills were discovered in his pocket. He faces misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence, refusal to submit to a lawful test, and a moving violation for distracted driving. Following his arrest, Woods issued a statement indicating his intention to take a leave of absence from professional golf to focus on his health and seek professional treatment. Reports suggest he entered a rehabilitation facility in Switzerland earlier this month. The defense's objection to the subpoena hinges on the relevance of these prescription records to the criminal proceedings. Should the court deem the records pertinent, Duncan is advocating for a protective order. This order would strictly limit access to Woods' prescription information, ensuring it is only accessible to the state, law enforcement, designated state experts, and the defense. Furthermore, the defense is pushing for a prohibition against the state disclosing these records in response to public records requests. A provision is also sought that would mandate a hearing before any public disclosure of the records or any part thereof, to rigorously assess the necessity of such a release





TSN_Sports / 🏆 80. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tiger Woods DUI Arrest Prescription Records Privacy Rights Legal Battle

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PFL Belfast: Wilson Headlines a Night of MMA Action at the SSE ArenaThe SSE Arena in Northern Ireland is set to host a PFL event on Thursday, featuring Wilson in the main event. The card includes several other exciting matchups, showcasing a mix of established veterans and up-and-coming talent. Expect a night of thrilling action and high-stakes fights.

Read more »

PFL Belfast Preview: Kelly vs. Wilson HeadlinesA preview of the Professional Fighters League (PFL) event in Belfast, featuring the main event between Kelly and Wilson, along with other key matchups including McKee and Lohore. The article highlights fighter records, recent performances, and finish rates, offering insights into the upcoming fights.

Read more »

News Roundup: Legal Issues, Health, and Shopping TrendsA compilation of diverse news stories, including a Saskatchewan man's legal troubles, health care adjustments, weather-related road closures, international political discussions, retail developments, a health and beauty product reviews, and shopping advice.

Read more »

Mexican construction worker in Ontario fights deportation orderCarlos Garcia arrived in Canada in 2019 and sought asylum, claiming the notorious Jalisco New Generation Cartel was threatening his life

Read more »

Popular Muskoka theme park fights spring flooding ahead of busy seasonA popular Muskoka summer destination is starting the season a little differently, as spring flooding has left parts of Santa’s Village in Bracebridge under water.

Read more »

Reality TV star Taylor Frankie Paul will not face new domestic violence chargesTaylor Frankie Paul, a star of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and the recently scrubbed season of The Bachelorette, will not be charged in recent fights with her former partner, the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

Read more »