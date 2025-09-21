Tiger-Cats Edge Elks in Thrilling Hall of Fame Game with Last-Second Field Goal

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats defeated the Edmonton Elks 29-27 in a dramatic CFL Hall of Fame game. Marc Liegghio's 41-yard field goal sealed the win for Hamilton, while Bo Levi Mitchell led a crucial drive. The victory propelled Hamilton further in the East Division, as Edmonton suffered another close loss.

In a thrilling Canadian Football League ( CFL ) matchup, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats secured a dramatic 29-27 victory over the Edmonton Elks . The game, which served as the annual Hall of Fame game, concluded with a 41-yard walk-off field goal by Marc Liegghio , solidifying his clutch performance and the team's third consecutive win.

Despite the game's nail-biting finish, Tiger-Cats head coach Scott Milanovich opted not to watch Liegghio's decisive kick, a routine he adopted last season as Liegghio's remarkable streak of successful field goals continued. The victory propelled Hamilton further ahead in the East Division standings, while Edmonton suffered its second consecutive heartbreaking loss. The game was marked by offensive prowess, pivotal turnovers, and crucial penalties that kept the outcome uncertain until the very end.\The Tiger-Cats' winning drive, engineered by quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell, began at their own 10-yard line with just over a minute and a half remaining. Mitchell showcased his composure and leadership, completing seven out of nine passes for 52 yards on the final drive. Milanovich praised Mitchell's ability to perform under pressure, stating that the quarterback seems to play even better in crucial moments. The drive was also aided by a roughing the passer penalty against Edmonton, which significantly boosted Hamilton's chances. Mitchell had an impressive performance, completing 28 of 40 passes for 311 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception. However, the game wasn't without its challenges for Hamilton, as they struggled with turnovers and committed costly penalties that could have easily swung the momentum in Edmonton's favor. Milanovich expressed his frustration over the penalties, recognizing their potential to undermine the team's efforts. In contrast, the Elks had a challenging game, with missed opportunities, turnovers, and a second consecutive loss, adding to their difficulties in the West Division standings. Edmonton's head coach, Mark Kilam, acknowledged the team's shortcomings after the match.\The game showcased a series of lead changes and impressive offensive plays from both teams. Hamilton’s touchdowns came from Brendan O'Leary-Orange and Kenny Lawler. Marc Liegghio was pivotal for Hamilton, contributing five field goals and two converts. Edmonton's touchdowns were scored by Justin Rankin and Kurleigh Gittens Jr., with Vincent Blanchard adding two converts and four field goals. Cody Fajardo also connected with Gittens Jr. for a touchdown pass. The Elks were facing second-and-13 when Rankin took a screen pass for 72 yards for a touchdown, displaying their determination to stay in the game. The halftime ceremony honored the '25 Canadian Football Hall of Fame class, celebrating the contributions of players Bryan Chiu, Jovan Olafioye, Jeremaine Copeland, Scott Flagel, and Darryl Hall, along with builders Glen Johnson and Frank McCrystal. As a result of the game, Hamilton (9-5) solidified its lead in the East Division, while Edmonton (5-9) faces an uphill battle in the West Division. Looking ahead, Edmonton will host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday, September 27th. This report was originally published by The Canadian Press on September 20, 2025





