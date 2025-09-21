Tiger-Cats Edge Elks in Thrilling Hall of Fame Game

Marc Liegghio's last-second field goal gives the Hamilton Tiger-Cats a 29-27 victory over the Edmonton Elks in a back-and-forth contest at the Hall of Fame game.

In a thrilling Hall of Fame game, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats secured a narrow 29-27 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday night. The game, marked by late-game heroics and a flurry of scoring, kept fans at Hamilton Stadium on the edge of their seats until the final play. The decisive moment arrived when Marc Liegghio successfully kicked a 41-yard field goal as time expired, capping a clutch 13-play, 67-yard drive that began with just 1:37 remaining on the clock.

The Tiger-Cats, starting from their own 10-yard line, were aided by a crucial roughing the passer penalty against Edmonton's Jordan Williams, which galvanized the 22,114 spectators in attendance. This victory was particularly sweet as it unfolded during the annual Hall of Fame game, adding an extra layer of significance to the competition and celebrating the legacies of football legends. The game's intensity was evident throughout, with both teams displaying strong offensive performances, punctuated by key plays and strategic adjustments. The win was particularly critical for Hamilton, offering a boost in the standings, as the team worked to improve its position in the league. \The back-and-forth contest saw both teams trading blows throughout the game. Edmonton initially took the lead early on thanks to a touchdown from Justin Rankin, who secured a 72-yard touchdown off a screen pass, followed by a 12-yard TD pass to Kurleigh Gittens Jr. from Cody Fajardo. However, Hamilton responded with their own offensive firepower. Brendan O’Leary-Orange and Kenny Lawler each secured touchdowns for Hamilton, setting the stage for a tight battle throughout the game. Edmonton's offense, led by Cody Fajardo, showed moments of brilliance, and they found themselves frequently in the endzone. The Elks' 65-yard, 10-play drive in the later stages of the game highlighted their ability to sustain drives and capitalize on their opportunities. Edmonton's offensive success was aided by penalties called on the Tiger-Cats. Notably, an illegal contact penalty against DaShaun Amos and an unnecessary roughness call on Jamal Peters contributed to the Elks' momentum. The game was not without its setbacks for Hamilton. At one point, Brendan O’Leary-Orange dropped a pass that would have given Hamilton the ball inside the Edmonton red zone, which allowed the Elks to take possession with less than three minutes remaining. \Beyond the on-field action, the halftime ceremony was a highlight, as the Canadian Football Hall of Fame's 2025 class was honored. The inductees included players Bryan Chiu, Jovan Olafioye, Jeremaine Copeland, Scott Flagel, and Darryl Hall, as well as builders Glen Johnson and Frank McCrystal. The presence of these esteemed figures underscored the importance of preserving the rich history of Canadian football and celebrating the individuals who have significantly contributed to the sport. Both offenses showcased impressive efficiency on second down, and the quarterbacks played particularly well. Bo Levi Mitchell, throwing for 175 yards and two touchdowns, and Cody Fajardo, completing 11 of 14 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown, kept the game competitive. Marc Liegghio's steady kicking was critical to Hamilton's success, scoring five field goals, and now boasts an impressive 18-straight streak. While Edmonton remains fifth in the West Division, the game underscored the ever-present potential for upsets, and the team’s determination to climb the ranks. The game's conclusion, with Liegghio’s game-winning field goal, was a fitting end to an exciting and memorable contest between two competitive teams. The combination of offensive fireworks, clutch plays, and the backdrop of the Hall of Fame ceremony made the game a highlight of the CFL season. The overall performance of both teams made this a game to be remembered





