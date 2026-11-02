Tidewater Midstream to acquire remaining stake in Tidewater Renewables for $261 million

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. has signed a deal to acquire the roughly 35 per cent stake in Tidewater Renewables Ltd. that it does not already own, valuing the minority shares at about $261 million.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. has signed a deal to acquire the stake in Tidewater Renewables Ltd. that it does not already own, the companies announced.

The total consideration to be paid to Tidewater Renewables shareholders other than Tidewater Midstream is valued at about $261 million. Under the deal, minority shareholders of Tidewater Renewables will receive 0.88 common shares of Tidewater Midstream for each share of Tidewater Renewables they hold. Based on the closing price of the Tidewater Midstream shares on Friday, the offer implies a value of $20.58 per Tidewater Renewables share. Tidewater Midstream currently owns about a 65 per cent stake in Tidewater Renewables.

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Tidewater Midstream Acquires Remaining Renewable Renewables Stake

Tidewater Renewables operates a renewable diesel and renewable hydrogen complex in Prince George, B.C. The combined firm will operate as Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. and remain listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The two companies say the transaction will simplify the corporate structure and consolidate ownership of the renewable fuels business. The agreement was announced on Nov. 2, 2026, according to a report by The Canadian Press first published that day.

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The deal remains subject to customary closing conditions, including any required regulatory and shareholder approvals. Once completed, Tidewater Midstream will hold full ownership of the renewable diesel and renewable hydrogen operations in Prince George. The combined company will continue trading under the Tidewater Midstream name on the TSX. Minority shareholders will receive the share consideration based on the agreed exchange ratio of 0.88 common shares for each share held.

The implied per-share value of $20.58 is based on the closing price of Tidewater Midstream shares on the Friday before the announcement. The transaction values the minority stake at approximately $261 million, reflecting the 35 per cent of Tidewater Renewables not already owned by Tidewater Midstream. Tidewater Midstream and Tidewater Renewables are both based in Calgary. The renewable diesel and renewable hydrogen complex in Prince George is a key asset of Tidewater Renewables.

Deal Enhances Operational Efficiencies for Combined Tidewater Entity

The combined entity is expected to benefit from operational and administrative efficiencies. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. will remain the name of the public company following the deal. The news was first reported by The Canadian Press on Nov. 2, 2026.