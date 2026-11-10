Tichic Meya, 19, Found Dead in Surrey B.C. as Homicide Investigation Begins

Police in Surrey, B.C. have launched a homicide investigation after 19-year-old Tichic Meya was found dead. Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, known as IHIT, has launched a homicide investigation after a young man reported missing in Surrey, B.C. was found dead. The victim has been identified as Tichic Meya, 19. IHIT announced the case in a statement released on a Tuesday, and the investigators said criminality was suspected at the scene where the body was discovered.

Meya was last seen by his family on Oct. 8. His family reported him missing three days later, on Oct. 11, saying it was out of character for him to lose contact with them for several days. Police were then called to the 6100 block of 156 Street in Surrey on Oct. 14 for reports of a found body.

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How Police Identified the Victim and Found the Body

Police confirmed that the deceased found on 156 Street in Surrey was Meya after the body was discovered on Oct. 14. The Surrey location is in the 6100 block, and officers were dispatched there after members of the public reported the discovery.

Based on initial observations at the scene, IHIT said criminality was suspected. The deceased was subsequently identified as Meya, which allowed investigators to move the case forward as a homicide file rather than a missing person inquiry.

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The gap between the last family contact on Oct. 8 and the missing person report on Oct. 11 is a key timeline point for investigators. The family's concern about the lack of contact is what prompted the report, and that report is now part of the broader record police are reviewing.

What Investigators Say About the Motive and Public Risk

IHIT stated that the motive for the killing remains under investigation. No motive has been publicly confirmed, and the homicide team has not disclosed details about how Meya died.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident and said there is no ongoing risk to the public. That assessment is a direct statement from the homicide team and is based on the information gathered so far at the scene and during the early stages of the probe.

IHIT has not named any suspect in the statement. Any person described in connection with the case would be treated as a suspect only if police later identify them, and no such identification has been announced.

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How the Public Can Help the Homicide Investigation

The homicide team has released Meya's name and photo in an attempt to advance the investigation. Releasing the photo gives members of the public a way to recognize the victim and to recall any recent sightings or contact.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or send an email to ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Tips sent through either channel can help investigators reconstruct Meya's movements after he was last seen by his family on Oct. 8.

Residents of Surrey and anyone who was in contact with Meya in the days before he was reported missing are encouraged to come forward. Even small details may help police establish a clearer timeline of events leading up to the discovery of the body on Oct. 14.