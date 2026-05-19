Thunder vs Spurs: Bigger Teams, Bigger Expectations, and a Clean Bill of Health for Wembanyama

The Western Conference Finals continue with Game 2, where the Thunder aim to prove they know what they're doing despite a rough start. Both teams have reasons to feel optimistic in their quest for victory.

The Western Conference Finals are well underway, with Game 2 occurring on Wednesday. Bob Hill, two-time Most Valuable Player and Thunder guard, emphasized the importance of aggression and smartness, considering the size of the Spurs' Wembanyama.

Meanwhile, the Spurs have the youngest starting lineup in NBA conference finals history. Thunder coach Mark Daigneault acknowledged his team's weaknesses and their need to improve in Game 3, while Popovich, Johnson, and Wright have been acknowledged as the masterminds of the Spurs' recent success. The Thunder, meanwhile, are hopeful that Paul Gilgeous-Alexander will bounce back after a rough performance in Game 1





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NBA Western Conference Finals Thundes Vs Spurs Game 2 Coming Up On Wednesday Age Of Spurs' Starting Lineup Skills And Hopes Of Thunder's Wembanyama

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