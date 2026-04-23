Thunder Take 2-0 Series Lead Over Suns Behind Gilgeous-Alexander's 37 Points

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 120-107 victory over the Phoenix Suns in Game 2, giving them a 2-0 lead in their first-round playoff series. Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams also contributed significantly, though Williams left the game with a hamstring injury.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are firmly in control of their first-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns , securing a commanding 120-107 victory in Game 2 on Wednesday night.

This win builds upon their Game 1 success, giving them a 2-0 lead as the series shifts to Phoenix. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the driving force behind the Thunder’s triumph, delivering a stellar performance with 37 points and nine assists. This showing was a significant improvement from his Game 1 where he struggled with his shooting, going 5 for 18 from the field.

He was presented with the NBA Clutch Player of the Year award prior to the game, seemingly fueling his determination. Gilgeous-Alexander’s efficiency in Game 2 was markedly better, converting 13 of his 25 shot attempts. The Thunder’s offensive prowess wasn’t solely reliant on Gilgeous-Alexander, however. Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams both contributed 19 points each, providing valuable support.

Unfortunately, the Thunder suffered a setback with Williams exiting the game in the third quarter due to a left hamstring injury, casting a shadow over their otherwise dominant performance. Williams has had a history of injury concerns this season, missing significant time with both hamstring and wrist issues. The game unfolded with a clear Thunder advantage, particularly in the second half.

Oklahoma City shot an impressive 47.3% from the field and capitalized on 21 Phoenix turnovers, turning those opportunities into crucial points. The first half saw a tight contest, with the Thunder leading 65-57 at the break, largely thanks to Williams’ hot start, scoring 19 points on a perfect shooting streak. The third quarter witnessed a surge from Holmgren, who quickly added eight points, extending the Thunder’s lead and forcing a Phoenix timeout.

By the end of the third, the Thunder had built a substantial 100-77 advantage, effectively taking control of the game. The fourth quarter saw the Thunder briefly extend their lead to 26 points, but the Suns mounted a late-game push led by Devin Booker, who scored 22 points overall. Booker’s efforts included a series of crucial plays, including a pull-up jumper and a subsequent rebound and mid-range shot, narrowing the gap to 110-97 with five minutes remaining.

However, the Suns were unable to close the deficit further, with the Thunder maintaining a comfortable lead for the remainder of the game. Dillon Brooks led the Suns in scoring with 30 points before fouling out, while Jalen Green added 21 points to the Phoenix tally. This victory for Oklahoma City is particularly noteworthy considering the recent trend of higher-seeded teams losing home games in the early stages of the playoffs.

Prior to Wednesday’s game, five higher seeds had fallen on their home courts, including top teams in both conferences – Detroit, Boston, and New York in the East, and San Antonio and Denver in the West. The Thunder’s ability to defend their home court and secure two decisive wins demonstrates their strength and resilience.

The series now moves to Phoenix for Game 3 on Saturday, where the Suns will be desperate to regain momentum and avoid falling into a potentially insurmountable 3-0 deficit. The Thunder, on the other hand, will be looking to continue their dominant form and close out the series as quickly as possible. The injury to Jalen Williams remains a concern for Oklahoma City, and his availability for Game 3 will be a key factor.

The Thunder’s success hinges on Gilgeous-Alexander’s continued excellence, Holmgren’s consistent contribution, and the ability of other players to step up in Williams’ absence. The upcoming games promise to be intense and will undoubtedly test the mettle of both teams as they battle for a place in the next round of the playoffs





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